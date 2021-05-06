Henley Exits $225+ Million of US Multifamily Assets

BOSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Henley investments, a leading private equity real estate firm based in the UK and the US, has sold a total of five US multifamily assets in the first half of 2021, totalling $225+ million, including Arbor Crest in North Carolina, three housing communities in Las Vegas, and most recently Hillside Village in California.

Since the acquisition of the properties spanning over the last three years, Henley has implemented a series of renovations and upgrades, which have materially increased the assets' value and delivered exceptional returns for investors.

Henley Investments

Ian Rickwood, Chief Executive Officer of Henley commented: "Our activity in the US makes for a strong investment track record in multifamily asset class and is testament to the forward thinking and opportunistic strategy Henley has in place in the US. As we move through 2021, we look forward to continuing our activity in the US and finding new opportunities for our investors."

Garrett Solomon, CIO of Henley North America, said: "With the ever-growing importance of providing high-quality affordable housing, our program of upgrades and renovations has been well received and we've seen a higher demand for units driving rental rate increases. We continue to focus our acquisition efforts on opportunities like these that can generate a positive social impact and at the same time a compelling return for investors."

Notes to Editor:

Henley

Established in 2006, Henley is a leading UK private equity real estate investor focusing on development, investment and asset management in the commercial, residential, multi-family, healthcare, land infrastructure, car wash and other alternative real estate assets. The company currently has around $3 billion of capital deployed.

With its US office in Boston, Massachusetts, led by Garrett Solomon, Henley North America has deployed over $700 million since its inception in 2016.

For further information, please contact:

Redwood Consulting, Clare Hartshorne/ Alex Smith – 020 7828 5553

[email protected]

SOURCE Henley Investments