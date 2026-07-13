Hennes Communications Ranked (Again) Among Top Crisis Communications Advisors in 2026 Chambers Crisis & Risk Management Guide

CLEVELAND, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennes Communications, a Division of AKCG – Public Relations Counselors, has once again been ranked in the 2026 Chambers Crisis & Risk Management Guide, marking its fourth consecutive year in the Crisis PR & Communications – USA Nationwide category. This recognition reinforces AKCG's position as one of the nation's leading Crisis PR firms while continuing Hennes Communications' long-standing reputation for excellence in Crisis Communications.

In addition to the firm ranking, Bruce Hennes, Division President, and Thom Fladung, Vice President and Chief Counselor, were each individually recognized among the nation's leading Crisis Communications professionals.

Chambers and Partners is widely regarded as the global standard for evaluating professional service firms, relying on extensive independent research, client interviews and peer evaluations. Inclusion in the Crisis & Risk Management Guide reflects sustained excellence in helping organizations navigate legal, regulatory, operational and reputational challenges.

"When reputations, careers, and enterprise value are on the line, there is no margin for error," said Bruce Hennes. "Organizations hire us because we understand how legal strategy and public perception intersect. Chambers validates our commitment to delivering trusted Crisis Communications counsel when it matters most."

AKCG is a nationally recognized Crisis PR firm dedicated to helping organizations build, preserve and restore positive reputations through crisis communications, media relations, and reputation management. Its proprietary CODE Score℠ Leadership Trust Baseline Report provides organizations with reputation intelligence that helps identify perception gaps, strengthen stakeholder trust and prepare leaders before issues become crises.

As part of AKCG, Hennes Communications continues its nationally recognized legacy of advising clients and referral partners facing high-stakes legal and reputational challenges.

"The recognition Hennes Communications has earned reflects the caliber of counsel AKCG is committed to providing clients nationwide," said Chris Lukach, CEO of AKCG. "Together, we're combining nationally recognized crisis communications expertise with broader reputation management and media relations capabilities to better serve organizations across the country."

For more than three decades, Hennes Communications has specialized in Crisis PR, litigation communications, reputation management, executive communications and media training. The team helps organizations prepare for and respond to product recalls, workplace incidents, leadership transitions, cyber events, regulatory investigations and other complex situations where reputation is at risk.

"Many firms claim crisis expertise, but independent recognition matters," said Thom Fladung. "Chambers provides organizations and legal counsel with an objective way to identify trusted crisis communications advisors."

Hennes Communications has been recognized by Chambers since 2023 and remains one of only 21 U.S. firms included in the 2026 Crisis PR & Communications rankings, further strengthening AKCG's reputation as one of the nation's leading Crisis PR firms.

Chambers Profile: https://chambers.com/law-firm/hennes-communications-crisis-risk-management-96:23394298

Learn more at www.AKCG.com, visit www.crisiscommunications.com

AKCG – Public Relations Counselors is a nationally recognized Crisis PR firm that helps organizations build, preserve, and restore positive reputations. Core services include crisis communications, media relations, reputation management, executive communications and media training. Founded in 1982, AKCG serves corporations, law firms, senior living and aging care providers, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, government agencies and associations nationwide from offices in Greater Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Cleveland. Its Hennes Communications division, founded in 1989 as Hennes Communications, is nationally recognized for its expertise in crisis communications, litigation communications, issues management and executive media training.

SOURCE AKCG Public Relations Counselors