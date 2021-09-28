Hennessey Announces VelociRaptor 600 Upgrade for 2021 Ford Raptor Truck

Adding a substantial 150 bhp – a 33 percent increase in power – to Ford's range-topping performance truck, the Hennessey team is targeting a 4.2 second 0-60 mph time and a 12.9 second ¼ mile for the 600-hp off-roader. Hennessey's engineers will enhance the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine by adding an upgraded air induction system, high-capacity intercooler system with blow off valve, and upgraded engine-management system. All work is covered by a comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

Hennessey has established its position as the world's largest producer of modified F-150 Raptors. Over the past 10 years, the company has built thousands of high-performance VelociRaptor trucks for customers all over the world. Based on the popularity of the previous models, the Hennessey team is confident that the 3rd-gen VelociRaptor 600 will become the company's best-selling model yet. Orders are being taken now for customer deliveries starting in early 2022.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "The VelociRaptor has been a cornerstone of our production for years with our customers queuing up for the truck's surprisingly nimble handling, great practicality… and of course, the horsepower! The popularity of this truck presented the opportunity to create a family of VelociRaptors including the SUV, 6x6, V8, and Bronco variants going to customers across the country and around the world."

The all-new, third-generation, F-150 Raptor is already a high-performance vehicle boasting five-link rear suspension, 24-inch coil springs, and sport-tuned shocks to ensure performance is maximized on- and off-road. The Hennessey modifications retain all the manufacturer driving modes to enable comfortable cruising or high-power performance at the flick of a switch – enhanced engine management software is even capable of maximizing off-the line performance by sending more of the VelociRaptor's 622 lb-ft torque to the rear wheels.

VelociRaptor owners may enhance their truck even further with a full range of optional upgrades including rugged VelociRaptor front and rear bumpers with integrated LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey wheels, up to 37-inch off-road tires, suspension levelling kit, plus Hennessey and VelociRaptor badging. Customers may also opt for massive six-piston Brembo front brakes to increase stopping power. With most owners opting for the performance upgrade plus the enhanced off-road package (bumpers, wheels, and off-road tires) the total price paid is typically in the region of $110,000 (which includes the stock Ford F-150 Raptor).

Hennessey's three-year warranty on the VelociRaptor 600 allows customers to properly enjoy their truck and be confident about retaining the Raptor's rock-solid resale values. VelociRaptor 600 production will be limited to 250 units per year and will be individually numbered with Hennessey interior and engine bay plaques.

The 2021 VelociRaptor will be available for global shipping starting early 2022. Orders may be placed immediately through authorized Ford retailers, or directly with Hennessey, by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: Hennessey VelociRaptor 600

VelociRaptor 600 OFF ROAD STAGE 1 UPGRADES

Velociraptor Front Bumper POWER Front LED Light Bar in Front Bumper 600 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Velociraptor Rear Bumper 622 lb-ft torque @ 4,000 rpm 20-Inch Hennessey Wheels

35-Inch Off-Road Tires PERFORMANCE Front Suspension Leveling Kit 0-60 mph: 4.2 seconds 3-Inches Overall Lift 1/4 mile: 12.9 seconds @ 110 mph Professional Installation

Installed $17,950 UPGRADES TO FORD F-150 RAPTOR

High-Flow Air Induction System

Air-to-Air Front Mounted Intercooler Upgrade

Intercooler Piping Upgrade

Engine Management Computer Software Upgrade

All Necessary Gaskets and Fluids

Professional Installation

Chassis Dyno Calibration & Testing

Road Testing (Up To 400 Miles)

Hennessey & VelociRaptor 600 Exterior Graphics

Serial Numbered Interior Plaque & Engine Bay Plaque

3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty





Installed $19,950



Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

Videos

Gen 3 Raptor Lands at Hennessey: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcQE2oesdk0

Gen 3 Raptor Baseline Chassis Dyno Testing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkJS8Qp0BqU

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands including Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford and Jeep in addition to benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The new 6.6-litre V8 Venom F5 hypercar is set for customer deliveries in 2021. Boasting 1,817 hp and a +311 mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Viewed as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic cars alongside the creation of the company's new world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

Social media

YouTube: hpedesign | Instagram: hennesseyperformance | Facebook: @hennesseype | Twitter: @HennesseyPerf

SOURCE Hennessey Performance

Related Links

http://hennesseyperformance.com/

