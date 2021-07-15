Hennessey Boosts Bronco Power Past 400 bhp

The team's engineers fit new intake and exhaust systems to the 2.7-litre twin-turbocharged V6 powerplant, in addition to recalibrating the engine to maximize power. The VelociRaptor package adds 75 hp to the range-topping, Bronco Wildtrak and adds 88 lb-ft to the stock torque figure enabling the 4x4 to sprint from 0-60 mph in just 4.9 seconds.

With Hennessey's Off-Road Package, owners can individualize their Bronco further with 35-inch off-road tires on 18-inch Hennessey wheels; front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers; retractable side steps; and VelociRaptor branding. Thanks to the extensive Hennessey R&D process, all of the Bronco's engine modes and off-road systems are retained, plus Hennessey provides a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty as part of the $80,000 price that the typical customer will pay (including the base Bronco Wildtrak).

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "Whether you're on- or off-road, more power is what our customers demand, and our VelociRaptor 400 Bronco really delivers! The new Bronco is destined to be an icon and our customers want their Bronco to stand out with enhanced styling and, of course, more power!"

Available in two- or four-door versions, with or without a soft-top, the VelociRaptor 400 Bronco is available for order now. Production is limited to 200 units for 2021 and orders can be placed through authorized Ford retailers or Hennessey directly by calling 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: VelociRaptor 400 Bronco

POWER 405 bhp @ 5,700 rpm 503 lb-ft torque @ 3,900 rpm

PERFORMANCE 0-60 mph: 4.9 seconds

UPGRADES TO STOCK BRONCO WILDTRAK Engine Management Software Upgrade Upgraded Exhaust System High-Flow Air Induction System 18-inch Hennessey Wheels 35-inch Off-Road Tires Upgraded Electronic Fold Out Steps VelociRaptor Front Bumper with LED Lights VelociRaptor Rear Bumper Upgrade Hennessey & VelociRaptor Exterior Badges Hennessey Embroidered Headrests Limited Edition (250 units for 2022) Serial Numbered Plaques in Engine Compartment & Interior

OTHER Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty Installed $24,950



Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

Photos

Download a high-resolution image of the Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Bronco here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/6776ja2fcaz7yg3/2021%20-%20Hennessey%20VelociRaptor%20400%20Bronco.jpg?dl=0

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands including Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford and Jeep in addition to benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The new 6.6-litre V8 Venom F5 hypercar is set for customer deliveries in 2021. Boasting 1,817 hp and a +311 mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Viewed as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic cars alongside the creation of the company's new world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

