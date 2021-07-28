Hennessey Celebrates Horsepower by Summoning Special Exorcist

Each Hennessey Exorcist 30 th Anniversary Camaro will feature an anniversary logo on the car's front flanks, set behind each front wheel. In addition, each of the 1,000 bhp models will be individually-numbered with an Anniversary Edition chassis plate denoting each of the 30 models' build number.

The Exorcist by Hennessey Performance is the epitome of the American Muscle car.

The Exorcist was created by Hennessey to 'slay the Dodge Demon,' a task it more than achieved thanks to its 217 mph top speed, 2.1 second 0-60 mph time and 9.57 second ¼ mile. Hennessey's iconic enhancement of the stock Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 raised the bar on muscle cars with customers worldwide queuing up for its supercharged V8 thrills and 883 lb-ft of torque.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "The Exorcist is the epitome of the American Muscle car and has the off-the-line performance to embarrass almost any car on the planet. We've been making fast cars faster since 1991, so our 30th Anniversary Exorcist pools all we know into one ferocious supercar slayer."

Hennessey's engineers upgrade, re-calibrate and improve almost every area of the Camaro's powertrain from installing a high-flow supercharger and air induction system, to a custom Hennessey camshaft, ported cylinder heads, long-tube stainless steel headers, and high-flow catalytic converters. The upgrades and Anniversary Edition Exorcist is priced at $135,000 (including the base Camaro ZL1) with the model benefitting from Hennessey's two-year / 24,000 mile warranty.

Customers across the US and around the world can specify The Exorcist Anniversary Edition in coupe or convertible form with an automatic or manual transmission. Orders can be placed through authorized Chevrolet retailers or with Hennessey directly by calling 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro ZL1

POWER 1,000 bhp @ 6,500 rpm 883 lb-ft torque @ 4,500 rpm

PERFORMANCE 0-60 mph: 2.1 seconds 1/4 mile: 9.57 @ 147 mph Top speed: 217 mph

THE EXORCIST UPGRADES TO STOCK CAMARO ZL1 Individually numbered, limited-edition chassis plate 'X of 30' 30th Anniversary Edition Exterior Logos High-Flow Supercharger Upgrade High-Flow Air Induction System Custom HPE Camshaft Ported Cylinder Heads Auxiliary Fuel System Upgrade Upgraded Valve Springs and Retainers Upgraded Intake Valves & Exhaust Valves Upgraded Lifters and Pushrods Oversized Heat Exchanger Upgrade Long-Tube Stainless Steel Headers High-Flow Catalytic Converters All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids HPE Engine Management Calibration

OTHER Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing Hennessey & Exorcist Exterior Badging Hennessey Premium Floormats 2-year / 24,000 Mile Limited Warranty

Installed $55,000

Package prices & content subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal and warrantied. With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies.

The new twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar will begin customer deliveries at the end of 2021. Boasting 1,817 hp and a +311 mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Viewed as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic cars alongside the creation of the company's new world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

