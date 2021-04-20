Hennessey completes first round of Venom F5 aerodynamic testing

The Hennessey Venom F5 is set to make its global public debut at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance on May 22-23. Tweet this

John Heinricy, Chief Engineer at Hennessey Performance, said: "For more than 40 years I've been developing high-performance vehicles, yet nothing compares to the Venom F5. We're making excellent headway in our mission to deliver a world-class hypercar to our customers that handles superbly, while managing its phenomenal power and speed with finesse.

"Every part of our development program is focused on making the Venom F5 the best it can be before customer deliveries start towards the end of this year. Our next phase is the most intense, concentrating on the car's driving characteristics. We'll split our testing between racetracks and Texas roads as we harvest data, refine every element and perfect this monster of hypercars."

The second phase of development will determine the Venom F5's agility, poise and driver feedback through an intense program of dynamic track and road driving. The team's aim is to harness the car's power to enable it to perform as a 'decathlete of the road' with hundreds of miles of driving set to take place throughout the summer.

The team will test on every type of road with the car's high-performance dynamics fine-tuned at several racetracks including Laguna Seca, California and Circuit of The Americas (COTA), situated less than 100 miles from the Hennessey Performance base. Here, the team will unleash the 6.6-litre Hennessey twin turbo V8 engine, named 'Fury', while monitoring every facet of the cars' handling via state-of-the-art telemetry and data logging equipment.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, said: "With almost all Venom F5 models in the 24-car production run already sold, we're focused on delivering an all-round hypercar to our customers that rivals the best in the world. I'm proud of our team of engineers who will achieve this mission guided by the infinite experience of John Heinricy. His engineering, racing and high-performance vehicle development skills will shape the Venom F5's dynamic capabilities to match its immense power."

The Hennessey Venom F5 is set to make its global public debut at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance on May 22-23, mid-way through its development program. Following its road and track testing this summer, the final phase will take place in the fall to refine the car's full-power acceleration, high-speed stability and braking. Once the engineering team signs-off this final development phase, Hennessey has its sights set on a top speed surpassing 311 mph (500 kph).

SOURCE Hennessey Special Vehicles