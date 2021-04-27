Hennessey Unveils Seven-Seat Ram TRX SUV

Based on the new Ram TRX, the enhancement by Hennessey Performance sees bespoke bodywork extend the roofline to meet a new C-pillar that sits above the rear taillights. The bespoke conversion incorporates a sizable rear-side window and adds a rear screen while retaining excellent luggage space behind the third row of seats.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "I have a big family with five kids and have always enjoyed owing big, powerful SUV's. In 2012 we converted the first-generation Ford Raptor into our VelociRaptor SUV – I still own one today and love it. Now, we are excited to offer something very similar, but with a lot more horsepower, using the new Ram TRX truck as our base vehicle. Creating this king of SUVs offers our customers the ultimate combination of space, power and exclusivity."

The complete, turnkey, vehicle is built upon the highly acclaimed 2021 Ram 1500 TRX and supplied with a full three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. Alongside the all-new bodywork, the Hennessey engineers upgrade the supercharger system alongside new HPE engine calibration. This sees power output jump 310 hp to 1,012 hp while torque is boosted by 319 lb-ft to a truly mammoth 969 lb-ft of torque.

The SUV variant also benefits from Hennessey's Mammoth Off Road package, which includes a 2.5-inch lift, custom front bumper with LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, and a front suspension leveling kit.

The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 SUV production will be limited to just 20 units with a base price of $375,000 before taxes and shipping. Each vehicle will be fitted with serial numbered plaques. Orders can be placed through authorized FCA / Ram retailers or Hennessey directly by calling 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

MAMMOTH 1000 SUV SPECIFICATIONS

POWER:

1,012 hp

969 lb-ft torque

PERFORMANCE:

0-60 mph: 3.2 seconds

1/4 mile: 11.4 seconds @ 120 mph

MAMMOTH 1000 SUV UPGRADES INCLUDE:

Bespoke Five-Door SUV Conversion

Front and Middle Captain's Chairs with a Folding Third Row Bench Seat

Mammoth 1000 2.65L Supercharger System

Lower Pulley Upgrade

Upper Pulley Upgrade

High-Flow Catalytic Converters

Upgraded High-Flow Fuel Injectors

High-Flow Fuel Injectors

High-Flow Air Induction System

HPE Calibration Upgrade

MAMMOTH Custom Front Bumper

LED Lights in Front Bumper

MAMMOTH Rear Bumper

20-Inch Hennessey 10-Spoke Wheels

35-Inch Off-Road Tires

Front Suspension Leveling Kit

All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids

Professional Installation

Chassis Dyno Testing

Hennessey Exterior Badge

MAMMOTH 1000 SUV Exterior Badges

Serial Number Plaques

Limited edition of 1 of 20

3-Year / 36,000-Mile Warranty

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own supercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey ranging from Ford and Corvette to Porsche and Lamborghini in addition to benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading vehicle engineering companies. The new 6.6-litre V8 Venom F5 hypercar is set for customer deliveries in 2021. Boasting 1,817 hp and a +311 mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Viewed as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic cars alongside the creation of the company's new world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

Social media

YouTube: hpedesign | Instagram: hennesseyperformance | Facebook: @hennesseype | Twitter: @HennesseyPerf

SOURCE Hennessey Performance

Related Links

http://hennesseyperformance.com/

