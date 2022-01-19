Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Truck Begins Production

The additional power of the VelociRaptor 600 makes the Hennessey rapid off the line, but it's the additional 162 lb-ft torque that really makes the difference when under way. Hennessey's engineers boosted the stock Raptor's 510 lb-ft torque by a third to achieve 672 lb-ft of pulling power. The combined power and torque propel the 4x4 pick-up to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds, with a quarter mile hit in just 12.9 seconds.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "The VelociRaptor has been our most popular vehicle for years, so with production of the third-gen truck now under way, we're anticipating building hundreds of models throughout 2022. The stock Raptor is a fabulously capable and very quick machine, so our customers love that we can enhance its power and performance to new levels."

The Hennessey team of engineers install enhanced air induction, a high-capacity intercooler with blow off valve, and an upgraded engine-management system to the stock Raptor to boost performance of its twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine.

Many customers opt to make their VelociRaptor even more imposing and robust VelociRaptor front and rear bumpers with integrated LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey wheels. The Off-Road upgrade also includes up to 37-inch off-road tires and a suspension levelling kit. Customers can also opt for massive six-piston Brembo front brakes to increase stopping power. All work is covered by a comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

Hennessey is the world's largest producer of modified Ford F-150 Raptors. Over the past 10 years, the company has built thousands of high-performance VelociRaptor trucks for customers all over the world. With most owners opting for the performance upgrade plus the enhanced off-road package (bumpers, wheels, and off-road tires) the total price paid is typically in the region of $115,000 (which includes the stock Ford F-150 Raptor). To ensure exclusivity, production of the 2022 VelociRaptor is limited to just 250 units.

The new Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 will make its public debut at the high-end Barrett Jackson collectable car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 22. Customer deliveries begin immediately after the public debut. New orders can be placed through authorized Ford retailers, or directly with Hennessey, by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: Hennessey VelociRaptor 600

VelociRaptor 600 OFF ROAD STAGE 1 UPGRADES

Velociraptor Front Bumper POWER Front LED Light Bar in Front Bumper 558 bhp @ 5,100 rpm Velociraptor Rear Bumper 672 lb-ft torque @ 3,500 rpm 20-Inch Hennessey Wheels

35-Inch Off-Road Tires PERFORMANCE Front Suspension Leveling Kit 0-60 mph: 4.2 seconds 3-Inches Overall Lift 1/4 mile: 12.9 seconds @ 110 mph Professional Installation

Installed $17,950 UPGRADES TO FORD F-150 RAPTOR

High-Flow Air Induction System

Air-to-Air Front Mounted Intercooler Upgrade

Intercooler Piping Upgrade

Engine Management Computer Software Upgrade

All Necessary Gaskets and Fluids

Professional Installation

Chassis Dyno Calibration & Testing

Road Testing (Up To 400 Miles)

Hennessey & VelociRaptor 600 Exterior Graphics

Serial Numbered Interior Plaque & Engine Bay Plaque

3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty





Installed $19,950



Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands including Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford and Jeep in addition to benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The new 6.6-litre V8 Venom F5 hypercar is set for customer deliveries in 2021. Boasting 1,817 hp and a +311 mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Viewed as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic cars alongside the creation of the company's new world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

SOURCE Hennessey Performance