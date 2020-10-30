Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Announces Dividend

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNNA) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1375 per share, which will be paid on December 2, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 12, 2020. This quarterly dividend equates to an annualized dividend of $0.55, bringing the yield to 6.7% based on a closing stock price of $8.25 on October 29, 2020.

"The company has paid a dividend since 2005, and the dividend program remains an important element of our business strategy," said Neil Hennessy, Chairman and CEO of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. "Despite the uncertainty of 2020, we remain committed to rewarding our shareholders with our consistent dividend," he added.

