Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Reports 46% Increase in Annual Earnings Per Share

"So far in 2024, the U.S. stock market and economy have thrived on a wave of optimism," said Neil Hennessy, Chairman and CEO. "With the presidential election and initial Federal Reserve rate cuts now behind us, investors can return their focus to core fundamentals of the U.S. economy, which appear solid."

"Over the course of more than four decades in this business, I have witnessed the economic resilience of the United States through periods of high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty. Today, I believe many economic fundamentals are strong. Unemployment is low and stable, corporate earnings and cash flows are robust, and our banking system is both healthy and viable. With positive consumer sentiment, I see spending driving corporate profits, and I believe this will spur the stock market's continued growth through the end of the year and beyond. As always, our focus remains on navigating any economic environment to deliver long-term value for our shareholders," he continued.

"In the one-year period ended September 30, 2024, the Dow Jones Industrial Average returned 28.85% and the S&P 500® Index returned 36.35% (on a total return basis). Over the same period, all 17 Hennessy Funds posted positive returns. Over the longer term, 15 of the Hennessy Funds posted positive returns for the three-year period ended September 30, 2024, and all 16 Hennessy Funds with at least 10 years of operating history posted positive returns for both the 5-year and 10-year periods ended September 30, 2024," stated Neil Hennessy.

"In 2024, we successfully executed on all three fronts of our long-standing business strategy," said Teresa Nilsen, President and COO. "Over the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, we purchased assets related to the management of $72 million in mutual funds, we welcomed $549 million in net new assets under management, and we benefited from nearly $1 billion in market appreciation."

"The effective execution of our business model drove a 23% increase in our average assets under management over the prior year, creating a strong start to fiscal year 2025 with total assets under management up more than 50% since September 30, 2023," she continued. "Our fiscal year results reflect both the strength of our consistent strategy and the dedication of our talented team, whose focused efforts have driven the success of Hennessy Advisors for over 35 years. I am immensely proud of what we've accomplished and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Summary Highlights for the Fiscal Year (compared to fiscal year 2023):

Total revenue of $29.6 million , an increase of 23%.

, an increase of 23%. Net income of $7.1 million , an increase of 49%.

, an increase of 49%. Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.92 , an increase of 46%.

, an increase of 46%. Average assets under management, upon which revenue is earned, of $3.7 billion , an increase of 23%.

, an increase of 23%. Total assets under management at fiscal year end of $4.6 billion , an increase of 53%.

, an increase of 53%. Cash and cash equivalents, net of gross debt, of $23.7 million , an increase of 17%.





Twelve Months Ended Sept 30,

Change



2024

2023

Dollar

Percent Total Revenue

$ 29,646,194

$ 24,019,874

$ 5,626,320

23.4 % Net Income

7,096,701

4,770,888

2,325,813

48.8 % Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

0.92

0.63

0.29

46.0 % Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (Diluted)

7,721,781

7,603,676

118,105

1.6 % Average Assets Under Management

3,686,942,501

2,991,689,979

695,252,522

23.2 %





















As of Sept 30,











2024

2023







Total Assets Under Management

$ 4,642,363,105

$ 3,032,041,791

$ 1,610,321,314

53.1 % Cash and Cash Equivalents, Net of Gross Debt Balance

23,671,594

20,225,668

3,445,926

17.0 %

