Hennessy Debuts Commemorative Cocktail Set to Honor the Advancements of Trailblazing Women

Originally created for the personal enjoyments of family and friends, Hennessy X.O is the world's original Extra Old Cognac that established the category in 1870. In this spirit of breaking new ground, the Hennessy X.O 49 Commemorative Cocktail Set is dedicated to all trailblazers paving a path for generations to come: those who are bold, driven, and destined for greatness.

"We are honored to pay tribute to the historic advancements of the first Black and South Asian American Madam Vice President, as well as to all those who are pushing the limits of potential and in doing so, are inspiring others," said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US.

The historic appointment marks another important milestone: the first graduate of a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to ascend to the highest levels of government. To honor this legacy, Hennessy has pledged an additional monetary donation to long- term partner, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), in support of the advancement of Black women into the C-Suite. In partnership with TMCF, Hennessy launched the landmark Hennessy Fellows program in 2019, a long-term $10 million scholarship initiative for HBCU graduate students designed to equip the next generation of African American leaders through financial assistance, access, and experiences.

"Howard University helped to shape the Vice President's path to political heights, affirming the role Historically Black Colleges and Universities can play in molding students into the leaders and public servants of tomorrow," said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President & CEO, TMCF. "As a consistent champion for HBCUs through ongoing programming and financial support, we are humbled to partner with Hennessy to spotlight this momentous achievement."

Hennessy has celebrated those who push the limits of potential and define history for over 250 years. From every walk of life to the height of achievement, Hennessy continues this tradition with the Hennessy X.O 49 Commemorative Cocktail Set.

