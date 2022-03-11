Hennessy Energy Transition Fund Named 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award Winner

NOVATO, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy Funds today announced that the Hennessy Energy Transition Fund (Institutional Class: HNRIX) has received the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award (U.S.) for best-in-category performance for the three-year period ended 11/30/21 among 43 Natural Resources Funds. For more than 30 years these highly respected awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.



The Hennessy Energy Transition Fund maintains a concentrated portfolio of companies across the full spectrum of the Energy sector. The Fund is managed by Ben Cook, CFA and Josh Wein, CAIA.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from this prestigious organization, and we are pleased to have delivered strong results for our Fund shareholders," said Fund Manager Ben Cook. "Looking ahead, we are encouraged by favorable industry growth tailwinds which should provide ample opportunity to deploy our repeatable investment process. The future is indeed very bright," he added.

About Hennessy Funds

Hennessy Funds offers a wide range of domestic equity, multi–asset, and sector and specialty mutual funds. Hennessy is committed to superior service to shareholders and to its consistent and repeatable investment process, combining time-tested stock selection strategies with a highly disciplined, team-managed approach.

A Lipper Fund Award is awarded to one fund in each Lipper classification for achieving the strongest trend of consistent risk-adjusted performance against its classification peers over a three, five or ten-year period. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.



