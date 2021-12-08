Hennessy Funds Announces New Independent Trustee

NOVATO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy Funds Trust today announced that Claire Garvie has been named to the Hennessy Funds Board of Trustees. Ms. Garvie's six–year tenure on the Hennessy Funds advisory board has provided her with extensive knowledge of the mutual fund industry, and she also brings with her a wealth of management and marketing–related experience.

"We are excited to appoint Claire as a full trustee of Hennessy Funds Trust," said Neil Hennessy, Chairman of the Board and the President of Hennessy Funds. "She has been a trusted contributor during her years on the advisory board, and we're excited to gain her keen input in her new role as an independent trustee representing the best interests of our mutual funds' shareholders," he added.

Ms. Garvie is Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Kiosk, a full-service digital advertising agency. For nearly two decades at Kiosk, she has managed dynamic advertising teams and led successful marketing campaigns.

Ms. Garvie joins the Board as the fifth trustee and fourth independent trustee, and she will serve Hennessy Funds shareholders alongside Neil Hennessy, Gerald Richardson, Bob Doyle, and Dennis DeSousa. The advisory board now comprises Brian Alexander and Doug Franklin.

