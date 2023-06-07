Hennessy Funds Appoints a New Independent Trustee

NOVATO, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy Funds Trust today announced that Doug Franklin has been named to its Board of Trustees for the Hennessy Funds. Mr. Franklin has been a member of the Hennessy Funds Trust advisory committee for over seven years. During his time on the advisory committee, he has gained a thorough understanding of the fund industry, as well as unique insight into the challenges and opportunities being faced by the industry as a whole and by Hennessy Funds specifically. 

"Adding Doug as a trustee of Hennessy Funds Trust is a logical next step given his years of guidance from his role on the advisory committee," said Neil Hennessy, Chairman of the Board and the President of Hennessy Funds. "He has shared his knowledge and keen sense of logic as an advisory member, and we're excited to add him to the Trust in a more official capacity as our newest independent trustee. We believe he will continue to bring valuable insight for the benefit of our funds' shareholders," Mr. Hennessy added.

Mr. Franklin was employed by the Allianz-Fireman's Fund for 28 years, where he rose through the company to senior leadership, including positions as Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer before retiring in 2015. His considerable leadership experience and ability to grasp complex issues makes him a valuable resource as a trustee.

Mr. Franklin joins the Board of Trustees as the sixth trustee and fifth independent trustee, and will serve Hennessy Funds shareholders alongside Neil Hennessy, Dennis DeSousa, Bob Doyle, Claire Garvie, and Gerald Richardson. The advisory committee now comprises Brian Alexander and A.J. Hennessy.

About Hennessy Funds
Hennessy Funds offers a wide range of domestic equity, multi–asset, and sector and specialty funds. Hennessy is committed to superior service to shareholders and to its consistent and repeatable investment process, combining time-tested stock selection strategies with a highly disciplined, team-managed approach.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Funds' summary and statutory prospectuses. To obtain a free prospectus, please visit hennessyfunds.com or call 800.966.4354. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.   

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.  

The Hennessy Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC, Distributor.

