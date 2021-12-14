Hennessy Funds Honored by IMEA for "Best Overall Advisor Communications" for 5th Consecutive Year

NOVATO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy Funds announced that the firm has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year for "Best Overall Advisor Communications" by the Investment Management Education Alliance (IMEA), a national industry trade association. These prestigious awards, known as "STAR Awards," recognize excellence in marketing, education, and communications, and the awards are judged by investment management peers. Hennessy Funds earned the recognition among companies with assets under management of less than $10 billion.

In addition to the Overall honor, Hennessy Funds received three additional STAR Awards, bringing the total number of STAR Awards received to 48 over the past 13 years.



"Our marketing efforts are an essential piece of our Company's strategic growth model. We are honored to be consistently recognized by IMEA, a leader in our industry, for our well-timed, informative content that we believe truly adds value to investment professionals," said Teresa Nilsen, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We take pride in our long history of STAR award wins, and look forward to striving towards timely and innovative content for years to come," she added.



About Hennessy Funds

Hennessy Funds offers a wide range of domestic equity, multi–asset, and sector and specialty mutual funds. Hennessy is committed to superior service to shareholders and to its consistent and repeatable investment process, combining time-tested stock selection strategies with a highly disciplined, team-managed approach.



