Hennessy Introduces New Packaging for Very Special Marque

Hennessy V.S Sleeker, More Confident Design Increases Modernity Without Compromising Iconicity for One of the World's Most Popular Cognacs

COGNAC, France, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the world's leading cognac, announces new designs for the packaging for Hennessy Very Special (V.S). The updates, which represent the greatest evolution to the V.S packaging in a decade, serve to modernize the offering's image, enhance sustainability, and align with the full portfolio's contemporary upgrades to showcase that Hennessy is made for more.

The bottle and blend will remain the same, and V.S will continue to deliver on the same bold, yet smooth character that has made it so uniquely Hennessy and vaulted it to become one of the most popular cognacs in the world.

The packaging upgrades include:

A modernized label which accentuates the Hennessy logo

A new gold foil topper to match the full portfolio

A more simplified macaron, featuring only the iconic Bras Armé

Hennessy V.S expresses its vibrant and dynamic personality through unique artist partnerships and limited editions. Easy to enjoy, it's a perfect cognac for high-energy occasions and sharing the moment. The round and robust flavors of Hennessy V.S make it very versatile and ideal for any cocktail possibility, from classic recipes and sophisticated cocktail creations to easy-to-mix drinks.

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shone around the world with its exceptional know-how for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre. Hennessy.com

