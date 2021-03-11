Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund Named 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award Winner

NOVATO, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy Funds today announced that the Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund (Institutional Class: HILFX) has received the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award (U.S.) for best-in-category performance for the five-year period ended 11/30/20 among 22 Financial Services Funds. For more than 30 years these highly respected awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund maintains a concentrated portfolio and provides an opportunity to invest in a select group of larger banks and financial services companies. The Fund is managed by Dave Ellison, the most tenured fund manager in the Financial Services sector, and by Ryan C. Kelley, CFA.



"We are honored to receive this recognition from this prestigious organization, and we are pleased to have delivered strong results for our Fund shareholders," said Fund Manager Dave Ellison. "We will continue to look for opportunities among faster-growing fintech companies and those financial services companies embracing technology, which make up a significant portion of the current portfolio, to drive Fund performance. We will also remain flexible and carefully evaluate opportunities for traditional banks as the U.S. economic recovery picks up steam," he added.

Hennessy Funds offers a wide range of domestic equity, multi–asset, and sector and specialty mutual funds. Hennessy is committed to its consistent and repeatable investment process, combining time-tested stock selection strategies with a highly disciplined, team-managed approach, and to superior service to shareholders.



Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Fund's summary and statutory prospectuses. To obtain a free prospectus, please call 800.966.4354 or visit hennessyfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.



Mutual fund investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible. A non-diversified fund, one that may concentrate its assets in fewer holdings than a diversified fund, is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund. Investments are focused in the financial services industry; Sector funds may be subject to a higher degree of market risk. The Fund invests in medium sized companies, which may have limited liquidity and greater volatility compared to larger companies.

A Lipper Fund Award is awarded to one fund in each Lipper classification for achieving the strongest trend of consistent risk-adjusted performance against its classification peers over a three, five or ten-year period.

The Hennessy Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC, Distributor

