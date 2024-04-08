The new Hennessy 'Made for more' campaign features a film series by award-winning director Andreas Nilsson and visuals shot by Micaiah Carter - one of the most in-demand fashion photographers of the moment.

COGNAC, France, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the world's leading cognac, launches its new campaign 'Made for more', starring multi-hyphenate US star Teyana Taylor and Breakthrough British Nigerian Actor Damson Idris . Exploring the infinite possibilities the versatile spirit offers, the campaign features five off-beat mixing films and five cocktails, showing how any drink or occasion can easily be made 'more' when you add Hennessy.

Teyana Taylor in "Made for more" campaign Damson Idris in "Made for more" campaign Hennessy Teams Up with Damson Idris and Teyana Taylor to Shake Up People’s Perceptions of the Brand and Build on Its Legacy For a New Generation

To help shake up perceptions, showcase the mixability of the cognac, and introduce a new, lighter, brighter, fresher visual world for the brand, Hennessy enrolled creative agency Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam.

Julie Nollet, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Hennessy: "Hennessy is well known everywhere but people don't always know about how versatile it is - how it brings more flavor, depth and complexity to all kinds of cocktails. Our new 'Made for more' campaign is bringing to life this notion of 1+1=3, showcasing the unlimited possibilities and introducing another side of the brand with beauty, fun and open mindedness. It shakes up the brand perceptions and builds on its legacy for a new generation."

Hennessy is known to partner with cultural icons and characters to personify the multi-faceted nature of the brand. So it made sense that the brand connected with breakout talent Teyana and Damson who both embody the sense of effortlessness at the heart of the idea, to star in the campaign. Wearing many hats as an actress, singer, songwriter, dancer and choreographer - Teyana seamlessly channels her style and unforgettable presence while mixing her cocktails. "One time, for the love of all things anew, and we all love new things. With that being said, I'm super excited to embark upon this journey with my favorite Cognac, Hennessy. Destination: fresh, bright, and invigorating, like any good cocktail should be." T.T.

And Damson, TV's beloved antagonist, most known for playing Franklin Saint in Snowfall, appears in the campaign showing his charming and witty side. About working with the brand, Damson says "The chance to work with such an iconic brand was one I just couldn't say no to. When I think of Hennessy I think of my three older brothers, I think of amazing memories. The visuals are stylish, the films are fun, it's magic. It's cinema."

The five films, shot by acclaimed director Andreas Nilsson who directs iconic ads and music videos, spotlight the celebrities as they put Hennessy twists on all kinds of mixology staples such as the margarita, mojito and highball. "Damson Idris and Teyana Taylor are two artists who are exploding at the moment and I wanted to make sure we captured their essence. Even when he's playing, Damson exudes style! And Teyana is just the epitome of cool. I think these qualities shine through in spades and fit perfectly with this new direction for Hennessy."

Accompanying iconic visuals are captured by the highly accomplished photographer Micaiah Carter - who was featured in Saatchi Gallery's The New Black Vanguard - bringing his experience of fashion and street photography to help reintroduce the brand. With the imagery rolling out across the world in cities such New York, Miami, Los Angeles, London and Berlin that celebrate the finished drinks, Carter comments "Partnering with Hennessy and W+K for this campaign alongside Teyana Taylor and Damson Idris has inspired me immensely. Together, we've created immersive worlds that seamlessly blend culture with the essence of Hennessy. It's a collaboration that visually captivates and resonates deeply with the spirit of this next era. I'm truly honored to have brought this vision to life. It is one of my favorite collaborations yet."

The campaign launches globally on 8th April, and will be popping up during the festival season, with dedicated spaces, starting with Dreamville Festival , an outdoor multi-stage music festival curated by J. Cole and his Dreamville team on April 6th & 7th.

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shone around the world with its exceptional know-how for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre. Hennessy.com

