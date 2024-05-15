HENNESSY UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED MASTER BLENDER'S SELECTION NO 5

Hennessy Introduces The First Master Blender's Selection Release in Three Years, A Limited-Edition Blend Celebrating Craftsmanship and Innovation with 8th Generation Master Blender Renaud Fillioux de Gironde

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the world's best-selling cognac, is proud to release its next installment of its Master Blender's Selection limited edition cognac – Master Blender's Selection No 5. The latest iteration is a result of craftsmanship, tradition, and innovation, curated under the expert eye of Hennessy Master Blender Renaud Fillioux de Gironde. Renaud, the 8th generation Master Blender, continues to raise the bar in cognac-making, a tradition passed down from his revered uncle, Yann Fillioux.

Hennessy Master Blender's Selection No 5 (PRNewsfoto/Hennessy) Hennessy Master Blender's Selection No 5 (PRNewsfoto/Hennessy)

The Master Blender's Selection collection, often considered the best-kept secret of the Hennessy range, is composed of truly unique blends that will never be replicated. The first of the collection, Master Blender's Selection No 1, was released in 2016, and since then, only four of these small-batch blends have been produced, with No 4 debuting in 2021. This latest limited edition blend celebrates the passion and expertise of 18 exceptional distillers. Each distiller plays a crucial role in enhancing the wines' aromas, concentrating them in the heart of the selected eaux-de-vie which are specifically chosen by Renaud for their exceptional qualities.

Says Renaud Fillioux de Gironde, "I wanted to pay tribute to the artisans behind the scenes - exclusive Hennessy distillers who are experts and share with us, year after year, first-rate eaux-de-vie remarkable for their purity, finesse and potential. Some have been with us almost since the Maison was founded over 200 years ago. It generally takes many years of training between generations for the son or daughter of the current distiller to take over. It's with these future generations that we'll continue to grow and offer cognacs rooted in our terroir yet deeply contemporary in nature."

To craft the Master Blender's Selection No 5 requires an unprecedented eaux-de-vie selection process, followed by a maturing process of at least seven years in French oak barrels, lending to its aromatic complexity. Renaud has selected and combined different eaux-de-vie produced by these 18 unique families of distillers, merging their characters and personalities to create an unmatched cognac. On the nose is an invitation to a sophisticated world with notes of spice and candied orange. The palate is smooth, with delightful pastry notes of cocoa and sweet spices with a comforting creaminess. Then come notes of light tobacco and candied orange. It is perfect drunk neat, on the rocks, and with family and friends. Master Blender's Selection is Hennessy's only cognac bottled at 43%.

Concludes Renaud, "Being the 8th generation Master Blender is a tremendous honor, and I feel privileged to be able to continue the craft that was passed down to me by my uncle Yann Fillioux. With Master Blender's Selection No 5, I opted for an innovative approach blend produced in a single batch that will never be replicated - this limited edition is a celebration of the collaborative spirit and expertise in the world of Cognac."

Master Blender's Selection No 5 is available in limited quantities exclusively in select retailers in the U.S., retailing at $99 for the 750ml format. For more information, go to Hennessy.com.

