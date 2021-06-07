Hennessy Unveils "Make Moves That Start Movements" Starring Russell Westbrook, Victor Solomon, & Alex Taylor

"The NBA has always demonstrated a desire to push the game to new heights and into new arenas of culture," said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. "Led by the actions of players, the league and the larger basketball communities that embody Hennessy's Never Stop. Never Settle. ethos, the game's influence goes well beyond the court to impact communities around the world, serving as the inspiration for Hennessy's new campaign."

Hennessy's new film depicts the journey of a basketball to demonstrate the places the game can take us, before pivoting to shine a light on communities that are moving the culture forward. From the director, to the stylists, to hero talent, Make Moves That Start Movements features powerful luminaries who are creating new waves and starting new conversations, including:

Director Joshua Kissi , spotlighting diverse perspectives through film

, spotlighting diverse perspectives through film Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook , designing fashion with purpose

, designing fashion with purpose Literally Balling artist, Victor Solomon , crafting the game beyond the court

, crafting the game beyond the court Founder of Hoop York City, Alex Taylor, creating space on the court for women

Make Moves That Start Movements, created in partnership with global creative agency Droga5,

allows Hennessy to extend its Unfinished Business platform to the NBA, leaning into the power of the league, teams, and players to encourage dynamic moves in support of this ongoing movement. A key aspect in this effort is a multi-year, league-wide partnership that will extend the reach of Unfinished Business and include league-specific activations. Unfinished Business is Hennessy's initiative providing material support to help Black, Asian and Latinx small business owners in response to inequities exacerbated by COVID-19, with over $5M in funding distributed to-date.



As hero and narrator of Hennessy's new campaign, Russell Westbrook cements the partnership with a donation towards Unfinished Business. "Two things that have made me who I am today are my drive on the court and inspiring and impacting others beyond the game of basketball," said Westbrook. "Working with Hennessy, I'm able to continue expanding my legacy to make a meaningful impact and keep inspiring others to Make Moves That Start Movements."



Hennessy will also offer covetable NBA memorabilia made for game-culture-obsessed fans through local auctions and social giveaways, including items such as Westbrook's game-worn custom NBA Black History Month warm-up shirts, autographed basketballs and more. All proceeds will benefit One Hundred Black Men, the Hispanic Federation, and the Asian American Business Development Center in honor of Unfinished Business.

Hennessy will continue to provide sustained, proactive engagement in key markets, working with the NBA and each of its ten partner teams for which it is the Official Spirit, to offset economic and social setbacks in local communities. To learn more about Make Moves That Start Movements and Hennessy's Unfinished Business initiative, please visit Hennessy.com , Facebook.com/Hennessy or Instagram.com/HennessyUS .

ABOUT HENNESSY

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional knowhow for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy. The Maison's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Robert Roberts, BCW Global

(646) 577-0717, [email protected]

Patrick Dunn, Hennessy

(781) 812-7080, [email protected]

SOURCE Hennessy

