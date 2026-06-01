Hennessy Very Special Cocktails: A New Ready-to-Serve Hennessy Launch in the U.S. This June

With Hennessy Very Special Cocktails, the Maison presents a modern, effortless way to enjoy its signature spirit, perfectly crafted, ready to be chilled, poured and shared.

"By launching Hennessy Very Special Cocktails, Hennessy is once again demonstrating its ability to innovate, to be well anchored in its time, to evolve with society, while remaining faithful to its unique cognacs. Maison Hennessy has always balanced deep respect for tradition with an ability to be a pioneer. Hennessy Very Special Cocktails mark an exciting new chapter for Hennessy, revealing another dimension of our cognac's versatility through ready-to-enjoy cocktails designed for modern lifestyles", says Charles DELAPALME, President and CEO of Maison Hennessy.

Crafted by Renaud FILLIOUX de GIRONDE, Hennessy's 8th generation Master Blender, Hennessy Very Special Cocktails offer the best of Hennessy in expertly balanced drinks. Reflecting the Maison's legacy of defining the most demanding quality of cognac, each cocktail combines the smooth, rich character of Hennessy Very Special with carefully selected flavors, offering distinctive recipes and effortless enjoyment for every occasion where friends gather, moments are shared, and life is celebrated.

Hennessy exceptional cognacs are crafted from grapes. Enjoyed across the globe, Hennessy cognac is made for all occasions and is shared to create moments of meaning, connection and celebration.

The Hennessy Very Special Cocktails collection features three distinctive recipes packaged in convenient 375 ml Hennessy Very Special bottles:

Henny-Rita (18% ABV): A refreshing and vibrant twist on a timeless favorite. Henny-Rita blends bright natural lime flavor inspired by the margarita with the round citrus and toasted notes of Hennessy Very Special.

(18% ABV): A refreshing and vibrant twist on a timeless favorite. Henny-Rita blends bright natural lime flavor inspired by the margarita with the round citrus and toasted notes of Hennessy Very Special. Henny Berry (20% ABV): A fresh, mojito-inspired cocktail bursting with the brightness of natural blackcurrants and blackberries, with a twist of lime and mint balanced by the smooth spice notes of Hennessy Very Special.

(20% ABV): A fresh, mojito-inspired cocktail bursting with the brightness of natural blackcurrants and blackberries, with a twist of lime and mint balanced by the smooth spice notes of Hennessy Very Special. Henny Iced Tea (18% ABV): A laid-back refresher combining crisp black tea with delicate orange and lemon flavors, complemented by the soft vanilla and spice character of Hennessy Very Special.

Perfect for gatherings with friends, backyard moments, or wherever the season takes you - simply add ice, pour and share.

The launch will be supported by a vibrant campaign celebrating the spirit of "Henny Season". Through colorful, optimistic experiences and collaborations with cultural ambassadors, the campaign invites a new generation of consumers to discover Hennessy in a fresh and accessible way. Across events, digital storytelling and social moments, Hennessy Very Special Cocktails will celebrate connection, creativity and the shared moments that define the season.

The campaign features a new generation of cultural voices including Quenlin Blackwell, a comedic creator known for her candid and irreverent perspective; Salem Mitchell, a model and creative recognized for redefining modern beauty; and Michael Cimino, an actor and musician with a natural on-screen presence. Each individual aligns with a signature serve that reflects their tone and personality, with Cimino bringing relaxed charm to the Henny Rita, Mitchell expressing a refined and fashion-forward sensibility through the Henny Iced Tea, and Blackwell delivering bold, spontaneous energy with the Henny Berry.

Salem Mitchell is a model, entrepreneur, and advocate known for championing diversity and inclusivity through her influential platform. She rose to prominence after a viral social media moment celebrating her freckles led to major campaigns with fashion brands, along with features in top fashion publications. Beyond modeling, she uses her voice to address social issues and founded Salem Goods, a puzzle brand promoting mindfulness and creativity.

Michael Cimino is an actor and musician best known for his breakout role in Love, Victor, where his performance earned critical acclaim and industry recognition. He has since appeared in multiple major television and film projects while also contributing original music to soundtracks and earning award nominations. In addition to his on-screen work, Cimino is recognized as a rising Hollywood talent and is involved in philanthropic efforts, including co-founding a nonprofit organization.

Quenlin Blackwell is a Gen Z content creator and cultural personality who has built a massive following through her candid, comedic online presence. She is known for her hit YouTube series Feeding Starving Celebrities and collaborations with major artists and brands, alongside appearances in music videos and live events like the Oscars and Grammys. Expanding into acting and hosting, she continues to shape pop culture while partnering with leading fashion and beauty brands.

The campaign is directed by Spanish filmmaker Albert Moya, known for a cinematic approach that connects fashion, music, and contemporary culture, with photography by Clara Balzary and styling by Imruh Asha.

Hennessy Very Special Cocktails are available exclusively at select retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of 15,99$ (37,5 cl), United States beginning June 2026.

ABOUT MAISON HENNESSY

Founded on Richard Hennessy's pioneering spirit and with a legacy of over 260 years, Hennessy spans more than 150 countries while remaining deeply rooted in the Charente region of France. Exceptional cognacs are crafted using grapes nurtured by the land and only the finest natural ingredients. Enjoyed across the globe, Hennessy cognac is made for all occasions and is shared to create moments of meaning, connection, and celebration.

Beyond its iconic cognacs, Hennessy embraces cultural collaborations, evidenced through its many partnerships with visionary artists from around the world. Over the years, Hennessy has worked with cultural icons in design, art, fashion and music to celebrate a diverse range of creativity to reflect the multi-faceted nature of the brand and to bring to life the Hennessy cognac's versatility.

Maison Hennessy celebrates its 250th anniversary in the US.

PRESS CONTACTS

Fatima EL ALLALY, VP External Relations – Maison Hennessy [email protected]

Sabrina PAEZ, Senior Communications Manager – Moet Hennessy USA [email protected]

SOURCE Hennessy