Hennessy Very Special Presents a Collector's Edition by Contemporary Artist Felipe Pantone

Drawing on contemporary artist Felipe Pantone's earlier works of configurable art and the dynamism of his street art, the Hennessy Very Special Collector's Edition lends itself to multiple optics, inviting the collector to modify its graphics at leisure to give the sculpture his or her own personal touch. Standing upright in its base, each colorful, moiré-finish rod represents an independent element in a constantly changing whole: dynamic evolution offers up seemingly infinite variations, in keeping with Felipe Pantone's ongoing participatory art project Configurable Art.

The 2019 Collector's Edition represents a first among Hennessy's artist collaborations because it offers a unique opportunity to enhance the Hennessy Very Special experience. As a piece of configurable art, it reflects the continuous movement of the world around us, inviting people to participate in shaping its form. Like street art and graffiti, it expresses a sense of freedom, embracing the artist's sensibility while allowing art lovers to be a part of the process.

"I wanted to show how Hennessy lives intensely in the present. It may be a heritage brand but it's bursting with dynamism," said Felipe Pantone. "It may not be obvious at first, but there is a link between Hennessy Very Special and the configurable art aesthetic. It's my way of illustrating that, just as you make Hennessy Very Special your own, this artwork is a piece that calls for the collector's participation," he added. "Like street art, it's immediate — you don't need any formal art training, just be the artist of your own life and leave your mark."

The Hennessy Very Special Collector's Edition by Felipe Pantone features a carafe placed at the center of the artwork, with an overlay of the abstract patterns found on the rods, like a digital millisecond caught in freeze-frame. At the center of the stand sits a Hennessy Very Special carafe dressed in white with pixelated blocks of color, surrounded by moveable rods that may be interchanged, inversed and reconfigured as the collector pleases, like a colorful, ever-changing urban skyline.

The 2019 Hennessy Very Special Collector's Edition by Felipe Pantone (SRP: $1,500) will be available for purchase via Clos19, LVMH's e-commerce site dedicated to the 'Art of Hosting.' For more information, please visit Hennessy.com/US, YouTube.com/HennessyUS, Facebook.com/Hennessy, or Instagram.com/HennessyUS.

ABOUT FELIPE PANTONE

The Argentinean-born, Valencia-based artist Felipe Pantone is a leading name on the contemporary art scene who has achieved star status without ever publicly revealing his face, a feat that makes him all the more iconoclastic. His unique style stands at the intersection of vintage typography, optical art and kinetics while his visual language resonates in a collision of mesmerizing color, bold graphics and 3D illusions. Through his technique, the artist demonstrates an appreciation of both history and the transformative nature of technology.

ABOUT HENNESSY VERY SPECIAL

Since its founding, in 1765, the Maison Hennessy has upheld a tradition of supporting avant-garde artists. For nearly a decade, the Hennessy Very Special Limited Edition, the House's artistic partnerships have celebrated urban culture and contemporary creation. The 2019 Hennessy Very Special collaboration with Felipe Pantone is the brand's ninth artistic partnership with an art world pioneer.

Hennessy Very Special has a unique style that makes it a reference in the art of blending. Hennessy Very Special brings together warm-hearted and full-bodied flavors. This know-how has been passed down through generations, to the delight of connoisseurs in search of a very special moment. For this reason among many others, it is a cognac appreciated by tastemakers over the world.

Demanding in its creation, yet immediately satisfying in its tasting, Hennessy Very Special marks its inimitable style across time. As a reflection of Hennessy's know-how, Hennessy Very Special's audacious personality is the result of carefully selecting only very expressive and distinctive eaux-de-vie. After several years of maturation in French oak casks, the eaux-de-vie are then blended with the mastery and consistency unique to the Maison Hennessy. Share Hennessy Very Special to create a unique tasting moment. Savor it neat, on ice or with a mixer and reveal its character.

ABOUT HENNESSY

The leader in Cognac, Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 130 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation.

The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, V.S.O.P Privilège, Hennessy Black, X.O, Privé, Paradis, Paradis Imperial and Richard Hennessy. Imported Cognac Hennessy® 40% Alc./Vol. (80º), ©2019 Imported by Moët Hennessy USA, Inc., New York, NY.

