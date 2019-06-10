Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Unveils New "Repeat The Unrepeatable" TVC

As the second V.S.O.P dedicated campaign in 10+ years, and an evolution of the dynamic "Harmony. Mastered from Chaos." films introduced in 2016, "Repeat the Unrepeatable" highlights Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège's three key production phases: Cultivation, Selection and Blending.

"This narrative is about unrivaled mastery, and the ability of Hennessy's Tasting Committee to deliver a consistently balanced product, despite constantly changing elements – terroir, weather, harvest," said Giles Woodyer, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. "It is through 200 years of demonstrated dedication to perfecting the craftmanship of V.S.O.P Privilège that has earned this Cognac its reputation of excellence."

Unveiled during Game 2 of the NBA Finals, "Repeat the Unrepeatable" is also featured in Games 3 & 5 and amplified by regional activity celebrating Hennessy's partnership with the Golden State Warriors. A national multi-channel rollout will follow, amplifying the 60, 30 and 15 second films over the course of the year across broadcast (ESPN, Discovery, AMC, The History Channel), online video (ESPN, ROKU) paid social (Instagram and Facebook), and OOH.

To become a connoisseur and master their Cognac cocktail expertise, Hennessy invites consumers to experience the new 'Oh So Classics' Mixology Kit for V.S.O.P Privilège, a limited-edition release that celebrates the Golden Age of Cocktails and offers an at-home drinking occasion with friends and family. Available now, the kit includes one 750mL bottle, one cocktail stirring glass, an elegant bar spoon and recipe for a classic Sazerac (SRP: $60).

Oh So Classic Cocktails Selected by Hennessy – The V.S.O.P Privil è ge Sazerac Cocktail

Characterized by a crescendo of aromas, balance and a long-lasting finish, the warmth and spice of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, coupled with a dash of bitters and balanced with crisp notes of lemon, blend together perfectly in this classic recipe:

2 ½ parts Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

1/8-part Absinthe

½ part Simple Syrup

5 dashes of Bitters

Lemon twist

Method: Combine Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, simple syrup, bitters and ice to stirring glass; stir with bar spoon until chilled; strain into rocks glass washed with absinthe and garnish with lemon twist

For more classic cocktail inspiration, or to view and learn more about Hennessy's new "Repeat the Unrepeatable" films, please visit Hennessy.com/US, YouTube.com/HennessyUS, Facebook.com/Hennessy or Instagram.com/HennessyUS.

ABOUT HENNESSY

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 130 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation.

The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, V.S.O.P Privilège, Hennessy Black, X.O, Privé, Paradis, Paradis Imperial and Richard Hennessy. Imported Cognac Hennessy® 40% Alc./Vol. (80º), ©2019 Imported by Moët Hennessy USA, Inc., New York, NY

SOURCE Hennessy