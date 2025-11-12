HENNGE Enters into a Strategic Business Alliance with Passpack, a US-based SaaS provider of B2B Password Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HENNGE K.K. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Kazuhiro Ogura) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic business alliance with Passpack, Inc. (Headquarters: Utah, USA, CEO: Chris Skipworth), a US-based SaaS provider specializing in B2B Password Manager.

Passpack offers "Passpack," a cloud-based password manager service that enables IT administrators and employees to securely generate, store, and share passwords and confidential information. Key features include access control, password policy management function, reporting, and team management. The service primarily caters to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide, with a strong presence in the US and the UK.

Through the alliance, HENNGE seeks to enhance customer convenience and deliver greater value to its clients. HENNGE is dedicated to actively pursuing further collaborations with a diverse range of companies, both domestically and internationally, to foster new value creation.

About Passpack

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Passpack empowers businesses to safely manage, share and protect passwords and credentials for a secure and productive working environment. The Passpack platform employs Zero Knowledge architecture, ensuring the highest level of data protection and privacy while providing valuable audit insights, activity reporting and control. Passpack is a trusted leader for end-to-end encrypted password management and secure credential sharing. For more information visit www.passpack.com.

About HENNGE K.K.

Established in November 1996, HENNGE K.K. is a SaaS company guided by the philosophy of "liberation of technology to change the world." It develops and sells unique services that bridge the gap between technology and reality: a cloud security service with the largest share in Japan, HENNGE One, which offers comprehensive security including single sign-on (SSO), access management, email security, and secure file sharing; a cloud email distribution service, Customers Mail Cloud. Since October 2019, HENNGE has been listed on the TSE Growth (ex Mothers) in the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

The company name "HENNGE" originated from the Japanese character for transformation, 'HENNKA' and 'CHALLENGE' representing its commitment to embracing every change as an opportunity.

Company name: HENNGE K.K. (securities code: 4475)

Address: Daiwa Shibuya Square, 16-28 Nampeidaicho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Kazuhiro Ogura (Representative Director, President and CEO/CTO)

URL: https://hennge.com/

Contact information for inquiries regarding this press release:

HENNGE K.K.

Corporate Communication Division

Email: [email protected]

TEL: 03-6415-3660

Person in charge: Ichishima, Yano

Passpack, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

TEL: 801-709-1360

Person: Kim Blaskey

SOURCE Passpack