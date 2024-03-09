Henning's Wisconsin Cheese Ranks in Top 20 at World Championship Cheese Contest

KIEL, Wis., March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Henning's Wisconsin Cheese took home three awards at the 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest, including two Best of Class honors for their Aged Cheddar Midget (cured 9 to 18 months) and Dragon's Breath Cheddar Cheese. Their Aged Cheddar Midget (cured 9 to 18 months) placed Top 20 in the entire contest, making the first year the Wisconsin-based company has made it into the Top 20.

The World Championship Cheese Contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, judges dairy products from across the world, including cheese, butter, yogurt and dry dairy ingredients. This year's contest saw 3,302 entries from 25 countries and 32 American states.

Cheeses that Henning's crafts for themselves and Artisan Cheese Exchange dominated the Top 7 spots in the Traditional Waxed Cheddar, Sharp to Aged category.

"For our cheese to be in the Top 20 out of thousands of entries is a profound honor," said Rebekah Henschel, co-owner & director of Henning's national sales. "As we celebrate our 110th anniversary this year, we're thrilled to have created a legacy of quality products that are consistently named best in their categories thanks to milk from local dairy farmers and the experience of our makers."

Kerry Henning, third-generation owner and Master Cheese Maker has spent years refining his recipes. He is now training the fourth generation of Henning family cheesemakers, Joshua Henning & Zachary Henning. Joshua Henning, who submitted the Top 20 Aged Cheddar Midget, will be starting his Master Cheese Making classes within the next year or two.

Top 20 award-winner Aged Cheddar Midget features delicious nutty flavor, creamy texture and a clean finish. This item is a Henning family favorite and can be used in any recipe or enjoyed on its own. Henning's Wisconsin Cheese can be found online and in grocery stores nationwide.

About Henning's Wisconsin Cheese

Founded in 1914 by Otto Henning, Henning's Wisconsin Cheese is a fourth-generation family cheese company specializing in artisan and specialty cheeses. They are traditionally crafted so that their distinct, natural flavors can come through with every bite. Henning's Wisconsin Cheese sources all milk from dairy farms within a 30-mile radius of the cheese factory, with the belief that quality milk creates quality cheeses. In 2024, Henning's will celebrate its 110th anniversary of quality products that are enjoyed nationwide.

