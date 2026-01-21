Hennion & Walsh Hires Industry Veteran James Pruskowski

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennion & Walsh is pleased to announce the hiring of a tenured industry veteran to complement its team. James Pruskowski has joined as Managing Director.

"Our growth and our clients demand industry expertise, and James brings a wealth of knowledge in a plethora of investing disciplines, notably fixed income," said Kevin Mahn, Chief Investment Officer. "A background like James adds immensely to our already robust team or professionals."



Mr. Pruskowski joins as a Managing Director for Hennion & Walsh and will work out of the Firm's Parsippany, NJ headquarters. Mr. Pruskowski is a recognized leader in municipal bonds and fixed income markets with award-winning performance. Prior to joining Hennion & Walsh, he founded and served as Chief Investment Officer of 16Rock Asset Management, where he scaled the firm's assets under management, launched a boutique municipal bond SMA and alternatives platform, and led the 16Rock Municipal Opportunities Fund LP, a long-short hedge fund that delivered top-decile performance.

Prior to founding 16Rock, Mr. Pruskowski spent nearly three decades at BlackRock, joining the firm when it had roughly 50 employees and rising to Managing Director and Head of Municipal Bonds for Institutional and Wealth Management. During his tenure, he managed $200 billion in AUM, led a team of 58 investment professionals, and played a pivotal role in the firm's global expansion and strategic initiatives. He has traveled around the world working extensively with leading family offices, individuals, financial institutions, and insurers.



"James is a quality individual with a very strong reputation across the industry," said Bill Walsh, President of Hennion & Walsh. "We are hopeful that James will help further fuel the growth of our wealth management business at Hennion & Walsh," added Richard Hennion, Partner at Hennion & Walsh.

About Hennion & Walsh

Hennion & Walsh was founded in 1990 with a single goal in mind: to become the nation's premier provider of investment services and advocate for individual investors. As such, our disciplined, personalized approach has helped thousands of individuals grow and protect their investments. Hennion & Walsh's heritage is being one of the nation's leading independent specialists in municipal bonds for individual investors, but we offer a full suite of equity and fixed-income products and services, including wealth management.

Tags: Bill Walsh, Hennion & Walsh, Kevin Mahn, Rich Hennion

SOURCE Hennion & Walsh