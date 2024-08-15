Henrico and Pros, Inc. Teed Up to Drive PGA and LPGA to Central Virginia

Energized by a booming $1.7 billion local tourism industry, The Crossings Golf Club set to be revamped into championship course by 2026

HENRICO, Va., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Henrico is teed up to deliver Virginia's newest premier golf destination following a strategic partnership with local sports and events marketing firm, Pros, Incorporated, to acquire and transform The Crossings Golf Club into a championship-grade course.

The 268-acre site, near the interchange of Interstates 95 and 295, will be revamped to contend as host for PGA-level tournaments by 2026. The facility would also welcome college tournaments, offer free play for Henrico's high school golf teams, and continue its public use.

Rendering of the New Plans for The Crossings Golf Club in Henrico

With over $1.7 billion in tourist spending in 2022, Henrico is no amateur to hosting visitors. Nestled between the award-winning, 185,000 square-foot Henrico Sports & Events Center and planned 17,000-seat GreenCity arena, The Crossings Golf Club is poised to welcome additional scores of guests to this Henrico corridor buzzing with sports and entertainment event options.

"Adding a championship-level golf course to our inventory of public facilities will elevate Henrico's sports tourism program to the next level," said Fairfield District Supervisor Roscoe D. Cooper, III.

"We look forward to working with Pros, Inc. on strategy and building a legacy of golf in Henrico that is deep and nationally recognized," said Dennis Bickmeier, Executive Director of the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority.

"We are building this to host professional golf tournaments. We're going after PGA Tour Champions and LPGA events," said Pros, Incorporated President Giff Breed.

"As we saw with the 2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic's $34 million economic impact, having a golf course of this caliber in Henrico can provide a significant boost to the greater Richmond region's economy and, potentially, a new home for PGA TOUR sanctioned events," said Steve Schoenfeld from the PGA TOUR and Executive Director of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

The Crossings is closed in preparation for renovations to begin immediately.

About Henrico EDA

Henrico EDA is your single point of contact for business development and site selection services in Henrico. Our team of experts go the extra to ensure companies and residents can enjoy the vibrant community they deserve. Henrico is strategically located in the heart of the Eastern Seaboard, adjacent to Virginia's capital of Richmond. Since 1998, we have maintained an AAA-bond from all "Big Three" global credit rating agencies. Visit www.Henrico.com to learn more.

About Henrico SEA

The Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority is responsible for Henrico County's sports tourism program, which brings in over $70M in economic impact annually, as well as the management of Henrico's public/private investments.

