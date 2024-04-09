Henrico Delivers Blockbuster March With Major Investments From Four Industry Leaders

Amazon, Coca-Cola, Tucker Door & Trim, and Ropeblock all celebrated grand openings in the locality

HENRICO, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a spectacular month of economic successes for Henrico, as the Virginia locality attracted global tech giant Amazon, Tucker Door & Trim, and Ropeblock to its business community. Also celebrated was the opening of a new space in the current facility of Coca-Cola Consolidated, the national bottler for one of the world's most recognizable brands. All four companies hosted ceremonies for the grand opening of their new facilities in a matter of a week, with several state and local officials in attendance at each.

"It was like March Madness for the economy of Henrico, and our community emerged as the true winner," said Anthony Romanello, Executive Director of the Henrico Economic Development Authority (EDA). "Four major investments from four industry leaders in one month is extraordinary, and it's in large part due to the fact that word is spreading around the world: Henrico is the premier location for companies to thrive because we go the extra mile to support the vitality of our businesses and our residents."

March successes in Henrico included:

Amazon's grand opening of their 2.7 million-square-foot robotics fulfillment center, now the largest building in central Virginia

Coca-Cola Consolidated's $50 million expansion of their production and distribution facility in Sandston

Combined, the companies will create more than 1,100 new jobs for the Greater Richmond Region.

"We are thrilled that all four companies chose to grow in Henrico, and we could assist them in getting up and operational at their ideal facilities virtually seamlessly," Romanello continued. "In fact, we helped fast-track the safe completion of the robotics center in just one year."

"Amazon, Coca-Cola, Tucker, and Ropeblock have chosen us as their home, and this means we treat them like our business family," concluded Romanello. "The Henrico EDA looks forward to connecting them with diverse suppliers, helping them fill their talent pipeline with skilled workers, and optimizing their supply chain to foster the growth of their operations in our community."

