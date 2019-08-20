Henrico, VA proud home to 22 of Inc.'s fastest-growing businesses

HENRICO, Va., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking for further evidence of the business success story being written in Henrico, Virginia, look no further than the 2019 Inc. 5000.

Business-friendly Henrico is home to 22 businesses found on this important annual ranking of the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the U.S. West Creek Financial, headquartered in Glen Allen, placed highest among Henrico businesses at 65 on the list, boasting growth of 4,405% over the past three years.

Other businesses that received the honor include Employdrive, ProfitOptics, Capital Square 1031, TK Promotions, and Solvaria. A complete listing of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/2019.

"We are incredibly proud of the business owners and employees who have driven these companies to such success," says Anthony J. Romanello, Executive Director, Henrico EDA. "While these companies are enjoying this well-deserved attention, it's important to also note that businesses across Henrico are thriving."

Favorable tax policies, a well-educated workforce and high quality of life are just a few of the factors that make Henrico the choice of so many successful growing businesses. Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft are among just a few of the businesses that have established a presence here over the past several years.

More About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify for consideration, companies have to be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. Revenue in the initial year must have been at least $100,000, and revenue in the most recent year must have been at least $2 million. The Inc. list dates back to 1982, when it was known as the Inc. 100.

About the Henrico EDA

Located in the heart of the Eastern Seaboard, Henrico is an AAA-bonded county located adjacent to Virginia's capital city of Richmond. The EDA is your single point of contact for business development and site selection services. Find properties and run reports with our GIS tool at HenricoProperties.com. Learn more about White Oak Technology Park, a master-planned high-tech manufacturing park, at whiteoaktechpark.com. Visit Henrico.com for the latest news and to sign up to receive our Property Now and Henrico Now newsletters.

