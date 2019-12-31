Henrico, Virginia Commute Time Among Best in Nation

HENRICO, Va., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Henrico is looking to give you more of your life back by reducing the time spent sitting in rush-hour traffic, thanks to an average 22-minute commute. That's 36% less than cities like Washington, D.C. and Seattle – or an extra 75 hours a year you can spend outside of the car breathing fresh air. Which means hefty amounts of quality time for growing families, adventure-seeking millennials, and savvy business owners who want to retain one of their most important resources – happy, productive employees.

"Long commutes can have a huge negative impact on your workforce," said Henrico EDA Executive Director Anthony Romanello. "Adding 20 minutes to a commute can make people feel as bad as if you cut 19% of their pay. There's also the increased stress, which can adversely affect mental health, and the longer periods of inactivity, which can affect physical health. With Henrico's commute time, we don't see a whole lot of that happening."

Just an hour and a half south of Northern Virginia (notable for its recent Amazon HQ2 win), Henrico and the Richmond region are home to seven headquartered Fortune 500 companies and 90,000 businesses. So what do all those employees do with the time they win back? Enjoy the local amenities and revel in their high quality of life, of course.

The region has exploded onto the national scene as a foodie haven (Shagbark has a Four-Diamond rating), a craft brew mecca (Mekong was voted the Best Beer Bar in the Country), and a vibrant outdoor destination. Henrico has a moderate, subtropical climate, offers over 40 parks and recreational facilities, and boasts Class IV rapids in the James River.

"You could spend a bunch of time raising your blood pressure in traffic, or you could enjoy dinner with your friends and family," said Romanello. "There's a reason why businesses and employees love Henrico. I think if they tried it, there are a lot of other people who'd fall in love, too."

About the Henrico EDA

Located in the heart of the Eastern Seaboard, Henrico is an AAA-bonded county located adjacent to Virginia's capital city of Richmond.

