Henrik Bergentoft leaves the position as CFO for RaySearch

News provided by

RaySearch Laboratories

07 Jul, 2023, 10:07 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henrik Bergentoft has decided to leave the position as CFO of RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) for new challenges. Annika Blondeau Henriksson has been appointed interim CFO and she will also be part of the senior management team. Henrik will remain in a supporting role during his notice period.

Recruitment of a permanent CFO will begin immediately. Annika will remain as interim CFO until this person is in place.

Henrik Bergentoft: "I wish RaySearch good luck and success with its important mission in the fight against cancer. For me, an orderly handover to Annika remains."

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch: "Henrik Bergentoft has done a good job during his short time at RaySearch and we wish him the best of luck in his continued career. With Annika Blondeau Henriksson assuming the role of interim CFO with immediate effect, we will have a competent professional ensuring our financial department's capacity while the recruitment of a successor is underway."

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3802244/2179879.pdf

RaySearch Press Release, July 7, 2023

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

