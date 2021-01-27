HENRY, a new division of IMAGEMOTION content agency launches

The first Canadian agency focused on management of top-tier TikTok Creators.

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - HENRY /HighEarnerNotRichYet/ officially launches! An agency focused on accelerating and managing top-tier influencers and TikTok Creators with a team of seasoned management executives. HENRY builds career plans that transform influencers into scalable brands while managing brand partnerships, licensing deals and product developments.

With more than 20 years of combined talent management expertise, HENRY's team has selected an elite selection of influencers and creators to join an exclusive roster based on their values, creativity and talent.

"TikTok's impressive growth was on our radar since mid 2019, and seeing the unique creativity behind native content produced by some creators on the platform, we were certain that it's going to change the content marketing game so we put together an all-star team to support these Gen-Z superstars with management and connect them with brands globally" says Milad Sahafzadeh the President of IMAGEMOTION content agency and Founder of HENRY .

Noemie Monic , an experienced talent management executive having developed the career of many successful models and talents with a vast network of relationships established with brands globally, will be taking lead on this division as Vice-President.

The agency will have its headquarters based in Montreal with active offices in Miami and Paris.

TikTok stars Kris Halliwel-Collins (@KallMeKris), Neil Shibata (@NeilShibata), Actress Alice Morel (@AliceMorel), YouTuber Jessie Gelinas (@JessieGelinas) are just a few of the names who are signed exclusively to this fast growing agency.

For more information, visit www.henrytalents.com or send an email to [email protected] for the complete roster.

