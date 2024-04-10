Henry Bath Appoints Peter Waszkis as Co-Group General Manager along with Wang Haibin

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Bath & Son Ltd., the specialist in global commodities warehousing and logistics, are pleased to announce that Mr. Peter Marc Waszkis has been appointed as Co-Group General Manager of Henry Bath, together with Mr. Wang Haibin, who has acted as Chief Executive Officer of the company since July 2022.

Mr. Waszkis is a seasoned executive in the global commodities and logistics sector with over three decades of experience. His career spans a range of senior positions, most notably as CEO of Pacorini SpA Metals Division, which became Access World, where he served from 2006 to 2020. His strategic vision is geared towards leveraging Henry Bath's storied heritage and global footprint, fostering cross-market opportunities, and enhancing the company's offerings to meet clients' evolving needs worldwide.

Under the new leadership and based on its global warehousing footprint and unique link with the Chinese market, Henry Bath will continue to leverage the connectivity of worldwide warehousing and logistics services, designing more integrated cross-market logistics solutions for customers and providing more specialised global network support and supply chain management services.

