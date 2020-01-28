Henry F. Garazo, MD, FACS Has Been Elected to Membership in The Aesthetic Society

HAGERSTOWN, Md., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The staff of Plastic Surgery Services is pleased to congratulate Dr. Henry F. Garazo on his recent induction into The Aesthetic Society! The Aesthetic Society is dedicated to the practice and science of aesthetic plastic surgery. As a board certified plastic surgeon in practice for 20+ years, Dr. Garazo is known regionally for providing patients with beautiful results and refining the art of aesthetic plastic surgery. He is honored to be included in this exclusive organization.

Prior to acceptance into ASAPS, for which only board certified plastic surgeons are eligible, physicians must demonstrate their expertise in aesthetic procedures, including having numerous patient results reviewed by the organization to ensure they are delivering the highest quality outcomes. Over their careers, less than a quarter of board certified plastic surgeons are awarded membership in ASAPS, which is well-known as the premier American medical society focused on the practice of cosmetic plastic surgery.

Dr. Garazo has also achieved a number of other distinctions. In 2019, he was named in Tri-State's Community Choice Awards, winning the title of Best Cosmetic Surgeon. He has been recognized as one of "America's Top Plastic Surgeons" for over 10 years. Dr. Garazo is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Winner of numerous awards, he remains approachable and down to earth, giving patients generous time in consultation to arrive at personalized treatment plans. Patients love receiving small-town attention from a doctor with nationally recognized skills who is well-versed in all the latest cosmetic medical technology.

As a member of ASAPS, Dr. Garazo will continue to uphold his high standard of practice, offering both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures for the face, skin, breast, and body. Members of the community interested in enhancing their appearance are invited to contact the practice to schedule a personal consultation with Dr. Garazo at Plastic Surgery Services, 1140 Conrad Ct., Hagerstown, MD 21740.

About Dr. Henry F. Garazo: Plastic surgeon. Henry Garazo is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has been selected as one of America's Top Plastic Surgeons by the Consumers' Research Council of America for over 10 years. He practices in his hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland, at Plastic Surgery Services, 1140 Conrad Ct., Hagerstown, Md., 21740-5905. Learn more at www.plasticsurgeryservices.net or read Dr. Garazo's reviews .

