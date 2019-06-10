Henry Ford Health System and Health Alliance Plan to Expand Medicaid Coverage in Metro Detroit

DETROIT, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Ford Health System and Health Alliance Plan (HAP) announced today that HAP has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Trusted HP – Michigan, a 9,000-member Medicaid plan based in Detroit, formerly known as Harbor Health Plan, Inc. The move marks HAP's re-entrance into the state of Michigan's Medicaid HMO service area known as Region 10, which includes Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties.

"We are thrilled to announce a return to offering a Medicaid option that serves the people of metro Detroit," said Wright L. Lassiter, III, President and CEO, Henry Ford Health System. "As both a health insurer and healthcare provider, we are uniquely positioned to offer seamless, holistic care and coverage to our Medicaid population – a fully integrated approach focusing on quality and efficiency that creates lasting value for our patients and members."

The terms of the agreement provide for a seamless transition for Trusted HP – Michigan members, who will be able to keep their doctor and continue using their services and current ID cards. Trusted HP – Michigan's nearly two dozen employees will also become part of the HAP team.

"True integration between provider and payer is extremely important to our Medicaid population," said Terri Kline, president and CEO, Health Alliance Plan. "We also know how critical it is to understand our members' individual needs and concerns. By uniting our dedication to both, we are creating something truly exceptional for the people of southeast Michigan and we are so excited to welcome these new members into the HAP family."

HAP currently serves 570,000 total members across Michigan. HAP's subsidiary, HAP Midwest Health Plan, offers Medicaid products under the HAP Empowered name. HAP Empowered is currently available in Region 6, which includes Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair and Tuscola counties. Covered Medicaid programs offered through HAP Empowered include healthcare coverage for people impacted by the Flint water crisis, MIChild, Healthy Michigan Plan and Children's Special Health Care Services.

HAP also participates in the MI Health Link Dual Demonstration Project, serving 4,500 members who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid in Wayne and Macomb counties, including some of the most underserved areas of Detroit.

"Our team of clinically grounded physician leaders have been instrumental in finding ways to offer our members access to programs that help them stay or become healthy," said Dr. Michael Genord, chief medical officer of HAP and president and CEO of HAP Midwest Health Plan. "We work diligently with our Medicaid members to be able to afford and to understand health insurance. That is an essential aspect of our commitment to the health and wellness of our members – especially our most vulnerable populations."

Trusted HP – Michigan is owned by Trusted Health Plan Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based managed care organization. Previously named Harbor Health Plan and ProCare Health Plan, the plan has been operating as a licensed HMO in Michigan since 2000. The acquisition, now subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be finalized in late summer. The deal could increase HAP's Medicaid membership by as much as 9,000 members, most of which are in Wayne County.

"We are excited for our members. HAP is committed to providing quality healthcare services to the members and community by offering member-focused care, as well as enhanced access to programs by a team dedicated to the members' health and wellness," said Tommy Duncan, Trusted Health Plan, Inc.'s CEO.



About Henry Ford Health System

Henry Ford Health System is a six-hospital system headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. It is one of the nation's leading comprehensive, integrated health systems, recognized for clinical excellence and innovation. Henry Ford provides both health insurance and health care delivery, including acute, specialty, primary and preventive care services backed by excellence in research and education. Henry Ford Health System is led by President & CEO Wright Lassiter III. Visit HenryFord.com to learn more.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For nearly 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

Media Contacts:

Brenda D. Craig, Henry Ford Health System, (313) 283-8331, bcraig3@hfhs.org

Lee Ann Welsh, Health Alliance Plan, (248) 443-2082, lwelsh@hap.org

Carolyn Artman, MCCI on behalf of HAP, (313) 269-4729, cartman@mccicorp.com

SOURCE Health Alliance Plan (HAP) and Henry Ford Health System