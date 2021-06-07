Henry Giron's New Book "Amazonas Mágico" Entails Fascinating Journeys Of Adventure, Music, And Youth

Published by Page Publishing, Henry Giron's book is a riveting read that will surprise the readers with the turn of events, encourage them to move forward, and inspire them to live on and appreciate the magic in the pages.

Readers who wish to experience this great work can purchase "Amazonas Mágico" online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1526490/Henry_Giron.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

