Henry-Griffitts and Pebblebee Partnership: Golfers Get Advanced Tracking Solutions

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pebblebee , the industry-leading app and family of tracking products, announced today a strategic partnership with Henry-Griffitts , the pioneer of custom fit golf clubs, to embed tracking technology into Henry-Griffitts products starting this summer. Pebblebee and Henry-Griffitts are collaborating to offer golfers the best solution for keeping track of a variety of golf clubs and accessories.

The integration of Pebblebee's advanced technology will give golfers the ability to keep tabs on their Henry-Griffitts clubs and accessories and also gives golfers the ability to find their clubs quickly and conveniently with reminders when they are left behind. This enhanced tracking system will make it easier to identify clubs when they are left behind, lost or stolen.

"We're thrilled to partner with Henry-Griffitts to provide our cutting-edge tracking solutions to Henry-Griffitts golfers," says Doug Bieter, Pebblebee CEO. "Pebblebee is committed to helping our customers track what matters most. Now golfers can rest easy knowing their clubs are in good hands."

The partnership between Henry-Griffitts and Pebblebee further demonstrates both organizations' commitment to innovating the golf experience.

Golfers now have access to the latest technology to help them stay one step ahead in the game. Henry-Griffitts customers will be able to simply look up the location of their clubs and accessories using the Pebblebee app, which will help them save time and money.

"We're excited to offer our customers an easy-to-use and reliable tracking solution," Randall Henry, Henry-Griffitts CEO, said, "We understand golf clubs are a significant investment. With the power of Pebblebee, we can now offer a one-of-a-kind solution for anyone who's ever lost or misplaced their clubs."

Henry-Griffitts and Pebblebee are confident their strategic partnership will provide golfers with the ultimate tracking solution. Pebblebee's advanced technology will give golfers peace of mind knowing their clubs and accessories are always within reach.

ABOUT PEBBLEBEE

At Pebblebee, we help you Track What Matters Most™, ensuring life's essentials are seen in one place and never lost. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Pebblebee was founded in 2014 by former Boeing military communications engineers with a vision to provide people peace of mind knowing they're easily connected to loved ones and important belongings. Today, Pebblebee develops tracking solutions, including cloud and mobile applications and a suite of Bluetooth, cellular, MFi-certified, and reactive tracking devices that help trace your most valued, and often most misplaced items — from keys, wallets and phones to luggage, backpacks, bicycles, water bottles, and more. Pebblebee is a strategic partner of Sourcenext. For more information, visit pebblebee.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn to stay in touch with our latest updates.

ABOUT HENRY-GRIFFITTS

Henry-Griffitts is the pioneer of dynamic club fitting and originator of the lie board, interchangeable heads and dynamic fitting, as well as the club-fitting cart. Dedicated to the symbiotic relationship between swing and equipment, Henry-Griffitts custom fits clubs through its worldwide network of H-G Certified Teachers and then hand assembles those clubs to the tightest industry specifications. Henry-Griffitts was founded in 1983 by Randy Henry and Jim Griffitts, a pair of golf professionals who recognized that custom-fit golf clubs consistently enhance golfer performance.

