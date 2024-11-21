Henry Hipps Joins Kiddom Board of Directors

The former Deputy Director at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will help Kiddom innovate and expand its K-12 technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddom , a leading education technology company offering K-12 core curriculum solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Henry Hipps to its Board of Directors. With an extensive background that encompasses public and private sectors as well as philanthropy, Hipps brings invaluable expertise to help Kiddom expand its technology offerings to more educators and school districts nationwide.

Henry Hipps first became involved with Kiddom during his tenure at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where he served as Deputy Director for over a decade, leading significant investments in the education sector. His career has been dedicated to enhancing curriculum, instructional tools, and educational technology to better support both teachers and students. As a co-founder of Diffusion Venture Studio, Hipps focuses on bridging the gaps between education research and commercialization. His previous roles include Senior Director at the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools, Entrepreneur in Residence and Senior Advisor at leading edtech VC fund Owl Ventures, and founder of Trajectory Learning, which created web-based K-12 content aimed at improving student engagement and outcomes. With his extensive experience in edtech—spanning philanthropic, entrepreneurial, and advisory roles—Hipps brings valuable insight and expertise to Kiddom's strategic leadership team.

"Kiddom stands at the forefront of innovation in K-12 education, leveraging advanced technology to empower teachers and improve learning outcomes for students from diverse backgrounds," said Hipps. "I firmly believe that high-quality curriculum materials are the cornerstone of educational success, and I am honored to join Kiddom's board, having witnessed the significant impact of their technology."

In his role, Hipps will work closely with Kiddom's executive team, providing valuable interdisciplinary expertise to drive the company's vision and facilitate growth. Kiddom offers a comprehensive suite of digital curriculum management tools, flexible assessment capabilities, and real-time reporting that allows educators to tailor lessons and increase student engagement.

"Henry has been instrumental in shaping the education curriculum market that Kiddom operates in," said Ahsan Rizvi, CEO and Co-Founder of Kiddom. "His unique insights and deep understanding of the landscape provide exceptional value as we pursue growth and foster cross-sector collaboration. His contributions to our board will be invaluable."

Kiddom's K-12 platform is trusted by districts, schools, and teachers across the country. This announcement comes on the heels of Kiddom's recent launch of new AI tools for educators. With the addition of Hipps to the Board, the company reinforces its position as a leader in K-12 edtech, dedicated to empowering educators with innovative tools that adapt to the ever-evolving demands of modern education.

