Henry Joshua Nicol's new book Omnipresent Love (Amor Omnipresente), a bilingual collection of enthralling poems about the need for the world's return to harmony, faith, and love

Henry Joshua Nicol said this about his book: "I am honored to dedicate my poetry in English and Spanish to the world, especially in these difficult times that we have. I know that my experiences I have had since my early childhood have given me solutions for many of the challenges our world faces today.

I support the protection of the environment since I believe it is our duty to protect what God has given us and not to be destructive to flora and fauna and that wars between humans should be resolved in a peaceful and cordial way.

I also address homelessness, drug abuse, abuse of the elderly, and to prayerfully resolve hateful issues between religions through diplomatic negotiations.

My poetry includes all of the above, presented artistically in my poem "Art Sublime." I have also shared my poetry in the past with Poetry.com and with the National Library of Poetry and in Guatemala with other poets in Arcón de Poesía and El Pensador.

Today the world needs neither chemical or nuclear warfare nor any warfare but to consciously pray in a mental environment of peace and love and sincerity in the omnipresence of God's love."

Published by Page Publishing, Henry Joshua Nicol's new book Omnipresent Love (Amor Omnipresente) shows the empowering wisdom of love that heals wounds and ushers grace and unity in the world.

Consumers who wish to partake in this book's awe-inspiring poems that express a yearning for cordiality and peace throughout the world can purchase Omnipresent Love (Amor Omnipresente) in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

