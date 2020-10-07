Henry Lazo Espinoza's new book Dios de Amor, Tus Mensajes y Mis Poemas de Amor, a compendium of divinely inspired poems and proses that share God's love and grace

Henry said this about his book: "Writing this book is knowing the importance of love and fidelity in your conjugal and family life—that the vanity of man and woman does not go anywhere and is frowned upon before God. Honesty, loyalty, and sincerity are strong armors and walls around you and inside because there is God. Love Christ. He is in your environment, in each being. There is only one creator, and our father is the God of love. In this dark and perverse world darkened by the evil that has soaked man, we are blind and deaf to life. Mercy and forgiveness may be our God. Only faith and love will triumph in the hope of living better. The secret of man is in the home. There, you will find wisdom. Love your wife or husband, your family. Victory will come, and the reward of love you will find. Love has God is in the neighbor."

Published by Page Publishing, Henry Lazo Espinoza's new book Dios de Amor, Tus Mensajes y Mis Poemas de Amor imparts resounding life lessons that contain the graciousness of God that inspires compassion for one's brethren. Consumers who wish to be filled with the wisdom and love of God that brings blessings and fulfillment in life can purchase Dios de Amor, Tus Mensajes y Mis Poemas de Amor in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

