Henry Repeating Arms Introduces Non-NFA Lever Action Axe .410

Anthony Imperato, President and owner of Henry Repeating Arms explains, "Our Mare's Leg lever action pistols have been a popular choice among shooting sports enthusiasts for many years now, mainly because they're so fun to shoot and the fact that they look like they came right out of a Western movie." Imperato continues, "The Axe shares a similar form factor to our Mare's Leg with some added features for more versatility."

The Lever Action Axe .410 stresses the importance of a unique firearm that's fun to use in a recreational setting, but it's feature set also lends it utility. With a barrel length of just under 16-inches and an overall length of just over 26-inches the Axe can be stored in far more places than an average long gun. This compact stature opens the possibilities of where the Axe can be stored and used. The magazine, which holds 5 rounds of 2 ½" .410 shells can be continuously topped off through the side loading gate without needing to remove a tube magazine until the firearm needs to be unloaded. The round blued steel barrel is topped with a polished brass bead front sight and threaded for invector style chokes. A removable full choke is included out of the box. The bottom of the genuine American walnut "axe handle" grip is engraved on the bottom with Henry Repeating Arms' cowboy logo.

The new Lever Action Axe .410 (model H018AH-410) has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $970. For more information visit: https://www.henryusa.com/firearms/lever-action-axe-410/.

Henry firearms can only be purchased through a licensed firearms dealer. Please consult local and state laws that may prohibit the sale of this firearm despite its federal classification. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all" and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children's hospitals, veteran and wounded veteran organizations, Second Amendment and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs 535 people and has 250,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in its Rice Lake, Wisconsin and Bayonne, New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 – the first repeating rifle, the lever action rifle, which is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at www.HenryUSA.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and on Instagram @Henry_Rifles.

