Henry Repeating Arms Salutes The American Legion With New Tribute Edition Rifles

To further support the partnership, Henry Repeating Arms is auctioning a collector's set containing serial number one of each rifle in the series and donating all proceeds to The American Legion. The auction concludes on July 24 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion has more than 1.6 million members, making it the nation's largest veterans service organization. The organization is largely responsible for the G.I. Bill, which made higher education, home ownership, and job training accessible to millions of World War II veterans and millions more veterans after that. American Legion members volunteer their time to mentor children and youth, including the Junior Shooting Sports Program. In fact, program alumni have gone on to win Olympic medals in the sport.

The American Legion Tribute Edition rifles are available in three unique models based on some of Henry's most popular rifles. The Golden Boy American Legion Tribute Edition is chambered for .22 S/L/LR and features an engraved nickel-plated receiver cover with 24kt gold plated highlights. This rifle's genuine American walnut forearm is engraved with the American Legion's four pillars: Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Youth. The Big Boy Brass American Legion Tribute Edition steps up the firepower with a rifle chambered in .44 Magnum and .44 Special featuring an engraved receiver machined from a solid piece of hardened brass, an iconic octagon barrel, and genuine American walnut stocks. The third rifle in the collection, the Big Boy X Model American Legion Tribute Edition, offers maximum versatility and usability with durable synthetic furniture, fiber optic sights, and a threaded barrel, and it is chambered for the ubiquitous .357 Magnum and .38 Special cartridges. The buttstock is laser engraved with the American Legion logo.

"We are immensely grateful to America's veterans and the organizations dedicated to supporting them and their families," said Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. "We build these rifles to honor their sacrifices and celebrate the driving spirit of The American Legion, which stands as a beacon of hope and progress for those who have served this country."

For more information about Henry Repeating Arms, its products, and their commitment to honoring America's heroes, visit HenryUSA.com and order a free catalog. All purchases must be shipped to a federally licensed firearms dealer.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All," and every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has over 350,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook, X, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms