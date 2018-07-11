Henry Rubin Named Vice President Of The Hawthorn Group

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hawthorn Group's Director of Client Services, Henry A. Rubin, has been named Vice President, effective immediately.

Rubin has been with Hawthorn since 2016 and has served as Director of Client Services for the public affairs firm since May 2018.

The announcement was made by Hawthorn's President and Chief Operating Officer, Suzanne Hammelman, who said, "Mr. Rubin has played an important role in the growth of Hawthorn in coordinating services and projects for clients of the firm. A first-rate professional, Henry is keenly attuned to rapidly changing trends in the public affairs practice at the federal, state and local levels and will build on that experience for our clients, particularly those in heavily regulated industries."

Prior to joining Hawthorn, Mr. Rubin was a state government affairs fellow for AARP, the nation's largest nonprofit. He was also a health policy analyst at Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Rubin holds an M.A. in Government and an M.B.A. from the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. He graduated from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in 2013 with a B.A. in Political Science.

A native of Radnor, Pennsylvania, Henry is a passionate Philadelphia sports fan. He resides in Washington, D.C.

Hawthorn is an international public affairs company of senior professionals who work with corporate and association clients to solve crisis, public affairs, communications, community, customer and employee problems.

