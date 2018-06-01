Henry Schein Announces Two New Directors

These new directors fill vacancies resulting from the retirement of director Donald J. Kabat and the decision of Lawrence S. Bacow, Ph.D. not to stand for reelection because of the time commitment associated with his new position as President of Harvard University. In addition, Kurt P. Kuehn, a member of the Board, was appointed Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

With these changes, Henry Schein continues to have 15 directors, including 10 independent directors.

"We are extremely pleased to have two leaders of Shira and Anne's caliber join our Board," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "Shira brings to Henry Schein extensive experience in management and operations as well as an in-depth knowledge of compensation and corporate governance matters. With information technology playing an increasingly important role in the Company's business, Anne's significant expertise in information security is critical to our global technology agenda. We look forward to the contributions both will make to advance the strategic goals of the Company."

Ms. Goodman is a seasoned executive, who most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of Staples, Inc. from 2016 to January 2018, and held the position of President and interim CEO from June 2016 to September 2016. Ms. Goodman currently serves as a director of CarMax Inc. and is a member of its compensation and personnel committee. As a director of Henry Schein, Ms. Goodman will serve on the board's Nominating and Governance Committee.

Ms. Margulies' career in information technology spans more than 35 years. Since 2010, she has been the Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Harvard University, responsible for information technology strategy, policies, and services for the university. Prior to that, she was the Assistant Secretary for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts from 2007 to 2010. As a director of Henry Schein, Ms. Margulies will serve on the board's Regulatory, Compliance, and Cyber Security Risk Management Sub-Committee.

"Don Kabat and Larry Bacow's contributions to Henry Schein are immeasurable and have been an integral part of Henry Schein's successful journey and unprecedented growth. On behalf of my colleagues, my fellow directors, and our shareholders, we extend our sincere gratitude to Don and Larry for their years of service, dedicated leadership, and countless contributions to Team Schein," added Mr. Bergman.

Mr. Kabat was named a director of Henry Schein in 1996. From 1970 to 1992, Mr. Kabat was a partner in Andersen Consulting (now known as Accenture PLC Ireland), where he practiced a broad array of specialty services including organization, profit improvement, process re-engineering, and cost-justification studies.

Dr. Bacow was named a director of Henry Schein in 2014. He will take office on July 1, 2018, as the 29th President of Harvard University. Dr. Bacow is currently the Hauser Leader-in-Residence at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government's Center for Public Leadership, and serves as a member of the Harvard Corporation, the university's principal governing board. He is the former President of Tufts University and past Chancellor and Chair of the Faculty at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, and Technology solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The Company's sales reached a record $12.5 billion in 2017, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

