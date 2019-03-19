Henry Schein Financial Services Celebrates 20 Years Helping Health Care Practitioners Achieve Practice Success

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein Financial Services (HSFS), a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), today celebrates its 20th anniversary delivering customized financial and business solutions that help oral health and medical practitioners improve operational efficiency. To commemorate this occasion, Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein, Inc., will open the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Established in 1999, HSFS initially offered financial solutions for new and growing practices in the United States. Since then, the business has grown significantly, serving customers in 16 countries, expanding its portfolio to offer customized solutions for equipment leasing and financing, practice credit card services, patient financing, and many other value-added services, as well as dental associate recruitment and placement through Henry Schein Nationwide Dental Opportunities, and practice brokerage, valuations, and transition consulting through Henry Schein Professional Practice Transitions.

"As we celebrate Henry Schein Financial Service's 20th anniversary, we must remember that the success of the business is rooted in intrapreneurship and the vision of Team Schein Members to create strategic, cutting-edge solutions that are relevant to our customers," said Mr. Bergman. "We identified a need in the industry to deliver financial solutions that health care professionals could rely on to enhance their practices. As a result, we created Henry Schein Financial Services."

As part of its growth through the years, Henry Schein Financial Services has added more business groups and partners to help further expand its offerings to customers, including: The Snyder Group; The Maddox Group; ADS Florida; and a United Kingdom-based partner, MediHoldings. Collectively, this group of businesses under the Henry Schein Financial Services brand features 140 Team Schein Members around the world who are dedicated to helping customers succeed.

"Since we started Henry Schein Financial Services 20 years ago, our primary goal has been to enhance practice efficiency and profitability through business solutions," said Steven Paladino, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Henry Schein, Inc. "Today, as we celebrate the business' 20th anniversary, our goal remains the same and we will continue to evolve and grow to suit the needs of our customers."

Mr. Bergman will be joined by Mr. Paladino and Keith Drayer, Vice President & General Manager, Henry Schein Financial Services, when he opens the Nasdaq Stock Market at 9:30 a.m. at 4 Times Square in New York City. A live webcast will be available at https://facebook.com/henryschein.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 18,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $9.4 billion in 2018, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

