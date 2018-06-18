Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal to Mary's Center for Maternal and Child Care

The program honors organizations from the fields of oral health, animal health, and medicine that demonstrate excellence in expanding access to care for the underserved. Stanley M. Bergman, Henry Schein's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, presented Mary's Center with the gold medal at Henry Schein Dental's National Sales Meeting last week in Orlando, Florida.

Mary's Center was recognized for its commitment to building better futures for its clients through the delivery of health care, education, and social services. The organization fulfills this mission by embracing culturally diverse communities and providing them with the highest quality of care regardless of ability to pay. Its dental program, in particular, exemplifies this mission.

Beginning in 2010 in a converted storage room with five full-time employees, Mary's Center's dental program has since evolved into a fully integrated, six-day-a-week clinic with 55 full-time employees. The program's team of general dentists, hygienists, and dental assistants provide a range of oral health services, including specialty care, to children, adults, and the elderly who are underinsured or uninsured.

Patient education and prevention are key components of Mary's Center's dental program, and each patient's care is staged in a customized treatment plan. This ensures that providers are focused on diagnosing and delivering care and patients stay informed and engaged throughout their treatment cycle. The dental program is a key component of Mary's Center's unique model of behavioral change.

"Since 1988, our work has been guided by a social change model driven by holistic, whole-patient care, and our dental program is a crucial factor in setting our clients on the path to healthier, happier lives," said David Tatro, Chief Operating Officer, Mary's Center. "The impacts that our fellow medalists have had on their communities has been incredible to learn about, and have served to inspire our own work in meaningful ways. We thank Team Schein and the Henry Schein Cares Foundation for this award and for recognizing organizations like ours, and we look forward to expanding our impact with their support."

An independent panel of judges selected Mary's Center as this year's gold medalist from a field that also included silver medalist My Community Dental Centers, Inc. (Boyne City, Michigan) and bronze medalist Community Treatment, Inc. (Festus, Missouri). Each medalist receives a cash award in the following amounts: $15,000 for gold, $10,000 for silver, and $5,000 for bronze, through the support of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation. In addition to the cash awards, each medalist will receive $10,000 worth of product from Henry Schein.

"Mary's Center's commitment to incorporating the delivery of dental care into its patient-centric health care model pairs well with our company's belief in the importance of oral health to overall health, and is integral to its mission to help create stronger people, families, and communities," Mr. Bergman said. "We are pleased to present Mary's Center with the Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal in recognition of its unceasing devotion to the people it serves, and for demonstrating the true power of collaboration, care, and compassion."

Since its founding in 1932, Henry Schein has been dedicated to fulfilling its responsibilities as a corporate citizen by giving back to the industries and communities it serves. The company created the Henry Schein Cares Medal in 2015 to honor community organizations that shared the company's commitment to serving society and whose work has been especially effective in bringing care to people and animals in need.

More information about Mary's Center and its Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal can be found by watching a video interview with Jennifer Kim Field, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Henry Schein and Executive Director of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, and Dr. Joseph Rizk, Mary's Center's Dental Director. The interview is part of #scheinchats, Henry Schein's signature social media series.

The Henry Schein Cares Medal is an initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the company's global corporate social responsibility program.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of "doing well by doing good." Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. "Helping Health Happen Blog" is a platform for health care professionals to share their volunteer experiences delivering assistance to those in need globally. To read more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit our blog: www.helpinghealthhappen.org.

About the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc.

Established in 2008, the Henry Schein Cares Foundation works to foster, support, and promote dental, medical, and animal health by helping to increase access to care in communities around the world. The Henry Schein Cares Foundation carries out its mission through financial and health care product donations to non-profit organizations supporting health care professionals and community-based programs focused on prevention, wellness, and treatment; disaster preparedness and relief; and capacity building of health institutions that provide training and care.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible as provided by law.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The Company's sales reached a record $12.5 billion in 2017, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

