Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry

The program honors organizations from the fields of oral health, animal health, and medicine that demonstrate excellence in expanding access to care for the underserved. Stanley M. Bergman, Henry Schein's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, presented The Night Ministry with the gold medal at Henry Schein Medical's National Sales Meeting last week in San Antonio.

The Night Ministry was recognized for its commitment to provide housing, health care, and human connection to community members struggling with poverty or homelessness. It fulfills this mission by utilizing a multidisciplinary approach that addresses the immediate physical, emotional, and social needs of its clients, while building and maintaining supporting relationships with them.

This approach includes several programs dedicated to addressing the essential health care needs of its clients, including its Health Outreach Bus, a mobile point-of-entry care unit that provides children and adults living in underserved communities throughout Chicago with testing and prevention services, including physical health assessments, treatment for infectious and chronic diseases, prevention education, wound treatment, and referrals to primary medical care and housing.

In addition to the Health Outreach Bus, The Night Ministry deploys nurse practitioners to provide health care services to homeless youth living at its four youth shelter facilities and those of partner organizations, as well as Street Medicine teams to reach and provide care for homeless people who have the most trouble gaining access to health care. To learn more about The Night Ministry, please watch this video.

"Since 1976, we have been driven by the belief that every person is important and has value, and that supportive relationships can build dignity, confidence, and a foundation for self-empowerment," said Paul W. Hamann, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Night Ministry. "We are inspired by the work of our fellow medalists and empowered by their efforts to serve people in need in innovative ways. We thank Henry Schein and the Henry Schein Cares Foundation for this recognition, and look forward to continuing our work on behalf of the Chicago community with their support."

An independent panel of judges selected The Night Ministry as this year's gold medalist from a field that also included silver medalist Care 2 Communities (St. Paul, Minnesota) and bronze medalist Community Volunteers in Medicine, Inc. (West Chester, Pennsylvania). Each medalist receives a cash award in the following amounts: $15,000 for gold, $10,000 for silver, and $5,000 for bronze, through the support of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation. In addition to the cash awards, each medalist will receive $10,000 worth of product from Henry Schein.

"The Night Ministry shares our company's belief that every person, regardless of their personal circumstances, deserves access to quality health care, and their efforts have provided countless people in crisis with the health services and support they need to improve their lives," Mr. Bergman said. "We are pleased to award The Night Ministry this year's gold medal in recognition of its commitment to serving the underserved, and for demonstrating what can be accomplished with open hearts and open minds."

Since its founding in 1932, Henry Schein has been dedicated to fulfilling its responsibilities as a corporate citizen by giving back to the industries and communities it serves. The company created the Henry Schein Cares Medal in 2015 to honor community organizations that shared the company's commitment to serving society and whose work has been especially effective in bringing care to people and animals in need.

More information about The Night Ministry and its Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal can be found by watching a video interview with Jennifer Kim Field, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Henry Schein and Executive Director of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, and Mr. Hamann. The interview is part of #scheinchats, Henry Schein's signature social media series.

The Henry Schein Cares Medal is an initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the company's global corporate social responsibility program.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of "doing well by doing good." Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. "Helping Health Happen Blog" is a platform for health care professionals to share their volunteer experiences delivering assistance to those in need globally. To read more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit our blog: www.helpinghealthhappen.org.

About the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc.

Established in 2008, the Henry Schein Cares Foundation works to foster, support, and promote dental, medical, and animal health by helping to increase access to care in communities around the world. The Henry Schein Cares Foundation carries out its mission through financial and health care product donations to non-profit organizations supporting health care professionals and community-based programs focused on prevention, wellness, and treatment; disaster preparedness and relief; and capacity building of health institutions that provide training and care.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible as provided by law.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, and Technology solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The company's sales reached a record $12.5 billion in 2017, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

