Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend

Developed by Exan Enterprises Inc., a Henry Schein company, axiUm Ascend is part of the axiUm suite of products, designed for dental education and large dental service organizations. axiUm is currently in use at approximately 90 percent of dental schools in the U.S. With features that fulfill clinical, administrative, and educational needs, axiUm Ascend is a new cloud-based software solution intended exclusively for dental schools. Based on Dentrix Ascend, it incorporates workflow requirements into one intuitive solution, making it possible for dental institutions to access their electronic health records (EHRs) via internet-enabled devices.

To protect patient information, axiUm Ascend incorporates multiple security features that are updated to stay current with industry standards. For example, the data is encrypted to the AES-256 standard while both in transit and at rest. axiUm Ascend also includes a system time-out security feature, which automatically logs out users after a certain period of inactivity.

AT Still University, Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health (ASDOH) is the first dental school to implement axiUm Ascend. ASDOH's clinic is using the software to manage its patients' EHRs, clinical charting and scheduling, imaging, and its dental students' graduation requirements.

"axiUm Ascend is the technological foundation of our dental school," said Dr. Robert Trombly, Dean at AT Still University, ASDOH. "As the EHR for our dental clinics, the software helps support our clinical education program. In addition, it provides a basis for ASDOH to offer overall better patient care. When people think of ASDOH, they think of 'whole person health,' of community-based health, and a commitment to the patient. Our dental school provides an excellent clinical education experience, working with a wide variety of patients, both here on campus as well as out in the community. We are excited about what axiUm Ascend brings to our program."

Many dental schools and programs are challenged to effectively maintain the technical infrastructure of an on-site software solution. Cloud-based solutions such as axiUm Ascend help resolve this by reducing the prohibitive costs of servers and databases that often come with on-site software while providing an integrated system of reliable business tools—EHR, imaging, digital impressions, insurance claims, interactive patient communications—that can provide a complete clinical, financial, and demographic record of patient visits. This allows schools to spend more time caring for patients and ensuring that students are successful, and less time managing their clinics.

"One of the things that excites me the most about axiUm Ascend, and the direction we're headed, is the ability to take advantage of the cloud as a platform," said Dr. Jonny Brennan, Associate Dean of Innovation and Curriculum at AT Still University, ASDOH. "It gives us the opportunity to leverage the internet, which gives our users the ability to access the EHR on multiple devices—a laptop, a clinical workstation, or a mobile device. In addition, the cloud platform facilitates the speed in which we receive our axiUm Ascend software updates and improvements. We are excited to partner with a proven company like Exan, as they have the dental industry experience with Henry Schein backing them up. It reassures us even further that we've chosen the right direction."

Exan is a proven leader in dental management software with more than 25 years of experience in the software marketplace. The company has built a trusted reputation for software that is practical and robust and is committed to assisting dental professionals, large dental practices, hospitals, and educational institutions worldwide with increasing profitability and efficiency.

"For over 25 years, axiUm has been the software of choice for most of the dental schools in North America and is recognized worldwide," said Ted DeVries, President and CEO of the Exan Group. "With our new cloud software solution, axiUm Ascend, dental organizations such as ASDOH can now take advantage of software that is affordable, easily accessible, feature rich, and intuitive. It is backed by Exan's proven track record of superior customer support, implementation, and consulting services."

For more information on axiUm Ascend, visit Exan's website at https://www.exansoftware.com/ascend/.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a health solutions network powered by people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The company's sales reached a record $12.5 billion in 2017, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

