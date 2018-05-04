Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System

The SLX™ Clear Aligner System is a complete solution that incorporates the popular Sagittal First/Motion 3D technology, a proprietary offering of the Company's Henry Schein Orthodontics (HSO) business. According to HSO's lead clinical advisor, Dr. Dave Paquette, Sagittal First/Motion 3D can significantly reduce the number of aligners needed for use in a typical case, providing meaningful time savings and clinical benefits to doctors and patients alike.

This new and innovative system offers clinicians and patients an intuitive and simplified treatment process, and was introduced today by Henry Schein Orthodontics at the annual session of the American Association of Orthodontists, in Washington, D.C.

The SLX™ Clear Aligner System, which has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, uses patented manufacturing processes to achieve aligner clarity and a precise fit for greater comfort and improved tooth control. The SLX™ Clear Aligner web portal will accept STL digital impressions from all leading intraoral scanners and, combined with an open-source platform, is easy to use.

"Henry Schein is committed to providing clinicians with the most advanced and patient-friendly treatment options available," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "With the launch of SLX™ Clear Aligners, based on the Sagittal First/Motion 3D technology, we are advancing that mission while positioning the Company globally as a full-solution provider of innovative orthodontic products. We see considerable growth opportunities in this market, and we are pleased to provide clinicians a new way of satisfying the oral health needs of their patients."

The SLX™ Clear Aligner System provides an enhanced aesthetic orthodontic treatment option for consumers, as well as an easy-to-use case submission and treatment planning process for clinicians that offers high-quality outcomes. SLX™ Clear Aligners join HSO's growing family of innovative SLX™ Orthodontic solutions.

"HSO is excited to be entering the large and growing market for clear aligners," said Ted Dreifuss, General Manager of Henry Schein Orthodontics. "Clear aligners are gaining wider acceptance among patients and orthodontic providers alike. We have designed our aligner solution to provide a new choice for patients who are looking for either a simple aesthetic solution to problems such as minor crowding or for those requiring more extensive work to correct issues such as bite problems and moderate or severe crowding. With our easy-to-use intuitive interface, we believe orthodontists will spend less time submitting and approving their cases, further enhancing Henry Schein's mission to help clinicians focus on providing quality care."

With today's launch, Henry Schein Orthodontics will begin registration and training immediately. Case submission will begin on May 25.

About Henry Schein Orthodontics

Henry Schein Orthodontics provides a wide range of orthodontic products to the worldwide dental market. The Company sells directly to U.S. practitioners and through an established network of independent dealers in International markets. For more information on Henry Schein Orthodontics contact us at: 800.547.2000 or 760.448.8600, via email: usasales@henryscheinortho.com or via our Web site at www.HenryScheinOrtho.com

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, and Technology solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The Company's sales reached a record $12.5 billion in 2017, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

