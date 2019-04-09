Henry Schein Medical and Henry Schein Cares Foundation Partner with Children's Health Fund to Help Enhance Access to Care for Underprivileged Children Throughout the United States

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), and Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc. (HSCF) today announced a multi-year partnership with Children's Health Fund (CHF) to support the nonprofit organization's efforts to deliver high-quality health care to America's most disadvantaged children.

Henry Schein Medical and HSCF, a 501(c)(3) organization that works to foster, support, and promote medical and dental health by helping to increase access to care in communities around the world, will provide a combination of cash and in-kind product donations valued at nearly $525,000 over four years. This donation will include a wide range of medical and dental products to support CHF's mobile medical clinics and pediatric programs at the following 12 locations:

As part of the agreement, each site had an opportunity to request a custom product mix to meet their unique needs, ensuring Henry Schein's donations were strategically allocated to fulfill the most critical patient needs by location.

"Henry Schein Medical is pleased to partner with Children's Health Fund as part of our ongoing commitment to 'helping health happen' and enhancing access to care for those most in need," said Brad Connett, President, U.S. Medical Group, Henry Schein. "Our new relationship with CHF reflects the important role public-private partnerships can play to help strengthen the health care infrastructure, and demonstrates how we as a company leverage our relationships with customers and supplier partners to drive corporate social responsibility activity that ultimately impacts the communities we serve."

To formally recognize the multi-year agreement between Henry Schein Medical, HSCF, and CHF, an event was held at Community Pediatric Programs at Montefiore on Thursday, March 21, which featured Deborah Snider, MPH, Executive Director, Community Pediatric Programs, Montefiore; Dennis Walto, Chief Executive Officer, Children's Health Fund; Chris Verhulst, Vice President, Area Sales, Eastern U.S., Henry Schein Medical; and Robin Scott, MD, Medical Director at Community Pediatric Programs, Montefiore. The event underscored the important value that the program will bring and the difference it will make in patients' lives. The event was also an opportunity to tour the hospital and mobile clinic. Click here for a video to learn more about the event and the important relationship between CHF and Henry Schein.

"We are extremely grateful for this new partnership with Henry Schein Medical and HSCF, which helps us provide resources to targeted programs and mobile clinics across the country," said Dennis Walto, Chief Executive Officer at Children's Health Fund. "Having additional support allows our programs to fulfill their primary focus: the delivery of high-quality medical care to children who need it most. Together, Children's Health Fund and the team at Henry Schein Medical and HSCF are working on a common mission: to ensure children and families have access to the health care solutions they deserve."

Since its founding in 1987, CHF has helped expand access to comprehensive primary care; reduce health barriers to learning; respond to the needs of children impacted by major health crises; and improve the health and well-being of children through advocacy and public education efforts.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 18,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories , government and institutional health care clinics , as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $9.4 billion in 2018, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com , Facebook.com/HenrySchein , and @HenrySchein on Twitter .

About the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc.

Established in 2008, the Henry Schein Cares Foundation works to foster, support, and promote dental, medical, and animal health by helping to increase access to care in communities around the world. The Henry Schein Cares Foundation carries out its mission through financial and health care product donations to non-profit organizations supporting health care professionals and community-based programs focused on prevention, wellness, and treatment; disaster preparedness and relief; and capacity building of health institutions that provide training and care.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible as provided by law.

About Children's Health Fund

Children's Health Fund (CHF) envisions a future where all children in the United States get the care and support they need to thrive. Because healthcare is a critical component of that vision and inequities in access exist, CHF's mission is to ensure access to high-quality healthcare for America's most disadvantaged children. CHF also works to reduce health barriers to learning, brings the voice of children to local and national policy debates, and in times of disaster, activates care for those in need.

Since 1987, CHF has been delivering high-quality, comprehensive healthcare to children in some of the most impoverished and underserved communities in the country. From South LA to the Mississippi Delta, from the South Bronx to southern Arizona, every year our national network of 26 programs and fleet of 50 mobile medical clinics provide care to more than one hundred thousand children and their families living in poverty. We deliver this care at more than 400 service sites, including but not limited to: fixed-site clinics, schools, Head Start centers, homeless and domestic violence shelters, and community agencies.

